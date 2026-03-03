Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux lock lips as beautiful photos from Monaco wedding revealed

The F1 power couple have sent the internet into a frenzy after releasing heartwarming photos from their civil wedding.

Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc and his partner Alexandra Saint Mleux have officially tied the knot in a civil ceremony held in Monaco on February 28, 2026.

The couple, who have been dating since 2023, shared stunning photos and videos from their special day on Instagram, delighting fans worldwide.

The Intimate Ceremony and Scenic Backdrop

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux are married | Instagram

The wedding took place against the picturesque backdrop of Monte-Carlo, featuring emotional moments like Leclerc slipping the wedding band onto his bride's finger before sealing it with a kiss.

The newlyweds made a grand exit in a rare red 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa convertible, a nod to Leclerc's racing heritage, with their beloved dachshund, Leo, joining them for the ride.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux are married | Instagram

Photos captured the couple posing with sweeping views of the Mediterranean Sea, sharing a balcony kiss, and driving along scenic streets. Their pup Leo stole the show in several shots, lounging on the bride's dress train and relaxing in her lap during the getaway.

Mr & Mrs. Leclerc's pup Leo stole the show in several shots | Instagram(@alexandramalenaleclerc)

The brider and the groom | Credit: Instagram(@alexandramalenaleclerc)

Leclerc captioned one joint post, "28/02/2026 - Civil Wedding ," while teasing, "A day we’ll forever remember. Part one is done and part 2 will be next year with all of our close ones."

Saint Mleux, now going by Alexandra Malena Leclerc on social media, echoed the sentiment: "Dream Can’t wait to marry you all over again next year x."

The photos, shared on March 2, quickly went viral, with congratulations pouring in from the F1 community and beyond.

This civil wedding marks "part one" of their nuptials, with a larger celebration planned for 2027 involving family and friends.