Nigerian club breaks silence on alleged abduction of former player

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:21 - 03 March 2026
Pacesetter Queens released an official statement on the alleged abduction of former player Ihotu John Rebecca along the Benin Expressway.
Pacesetter Queens issued an emotional statement addressing reports of the alleged abduction of their former player, Ihotu John Rebecca, along the Benin Expressway in Edo State.

Rebecca was allegedly abducted by unknown gunmen, with her captors demanding a ransom of ₦20,000,000.

What Pacesetter Queens said

In a statement shared on the club’s verified X account on Tuesday morning, the Oyo State-based side clarified that Rebecca is no longer under contract but stressed that her safety remains a major concern.

“The Management of Pacesetter Queens Football Club wishes to address the reports currently in circulation concerning our former player, Ihotu John Rebecca, and the alleged security incident said to have occurred along the Benin Expressway in Edo State,” the statement began.

The club confirmed that Rebecca was among the players released during the ongoing transfer window in the Nigeria Women's Football League Premiership.

“Rebecca, alongside several other players, was officially released during the most recent transfer window. For clarity and the avoidance of doubt, these individuals are not presently under the contractual structure of Pacesetter Queens Football Club.”

Despite clarifying her contractual status, the club emphasised that its concern goes beyond football.

“However, beyond contracts and registrations are human lives, and that is where our deepest concern lies.”

Describing the news as “disturbing,” the management disclosed that they immediately reached out to relevant authorities upon receiving the information.

“It is with heavy hearts that we received the disturbing news of Rebecca’s reported abduction. The moment the information reached us, the Club immediately engaged relevant authorities and activated every appropriate channel within our reach to support ongoing efforts aimed at securing her safe release.”

The club also expressed solidarity with the player’s family.

“Though her professional journey with us has ended, she remains forever connected to this family. Football unites us on the pitch, but compassion binds us beyond it.”

Pacesetter Queens concluded their message with a call for public support.

“We stand in solidarity with Rebecca’s family during this trying time and urge the public to remain supportive as the necessary processes continue. Our thoughts, prayers, and unwavering concern are with her.”

