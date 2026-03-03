You are not safe - Former Chelsea star warns Liam Rosenior

Pat Nevin said no Chelsea manager is ever safe, but believed Liam Rosenior could keep his job even without Champions League qualification.

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has delivered a blunt assessment of life in the Stamford Bridge dugout, insisting that no manager at the club can ever feel secure, including current boss Liam Rosenior.

What Nevin said

Speaking to talkSPORTBET Casino, Nevin highlighted Chelsea’s long-standing reputation for swift managerial turnover.

He said, “You can't bet against Chelsea sacking anyone. Just look at the record. But I don't think it's about Champions League football this time. For all Chelsea's willingness to change at what seems like a drop of a hat, then maybe not this time.

“Would him taking over this team at this time and maybe finishing sixth with a decently strong finish mean he should be sacked or that they will sack him? No, I don't think that either.

“If they had an absolute bomb from here on in then maybe. Is he safe? No Chelsea manager is ever, ever safe. But do I think it will happen in the summer if he doesn't get Champions League? No, I don't actually. I think he'll be fine. I think he fits well with what the ownership want.”

Chelsea’s defeat to Arsenal has left the Blues sixth in the Premier League standings, with just 10 games remaining.

