'We are ready' to host WAFCON 2026 - South Africa tells Morocco

South Africa’s Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie said the country is ready to host WAFCON 2026.

South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has publicly challenged Morocco over its readiness to host the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, declaring that South Africa is prepared to step in if needed.

South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie

What McKenzie said

Speaking during a media engagement on Wednesday, McKenzie questioned the reported uncertainty surrounding Morocco’s preparations for the tournament.

McKenzie went further by suggesting that the reported hosting disruptions could be politically motivated.

“If Morocco is not ready to host the WAFCON, they should tell us now because South Africa is ready. Why are we treating women’s football like this?” he said.

“I believe this disruption in hosting the WAFCON is to try and ruin the great work Patrice Motsepe is doing at the Confederation of African Football,” he added.

