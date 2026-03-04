Age verification required
'We are ready' to host WAFCON 2026 - South Africa tells Morocco
South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has publicly challenged Morocco over its readiness to host the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, declaring that South Africa is prepared to step in if needed.
Morocco, host of the previous WAFCON, will also host the 2026 edition, but reports suggest a possible postponement of the March 17th to April 3rd schedule.
What McKenzie said
Speaking during a media engagement on Wednesday, McKenzie questioned the reported uncertainty surrounding Morocco’s preparations for the tournament.
McKenzie went further by suggesting that the reported hosting disruptions could be politically motivated.
“If Morocco is not ready to host the WAFCON, they should tell us now because South Africa is ready. Why are we treating women’s football like this?” he said.
“I believe this disruption in hosting the WAFCON is to try and ruin the great work Patrice Motsepe is doing at the Confederation of African Football,” he added.
The 2026 edition of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations is expected to feature 12 teams and will serve as a key qualification pathway to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.