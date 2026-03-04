Age verification required
‘It will be very easy for him’ - Ex-Super Eagles star backs Osimhen to make it at Bayern Munich
Speculation has linked Bayern with a move for the Super Eagles star as a possible successor to Harry Kane.
Osimhen's professional career began in Germany with VfL Wolfsburg. Although he struggled to find his footing as a teenager.
Since his move to Galatasaray, he has been their star player and currently leading the team to another league title.
Akpoborie wants Osimhen at Bayern
Akpoborie, who remains Nigeria's all-time leading scorer in the German top flight with 61 goals in 144 appearances for clubs like VfB Stuttgart and VfL Wolfsburg, believes Osimhen is well-equipped for a return.
Speaking on "The Play Zone" podcast about the Bayern links, Akpoborie highlighted Osimhen's past as a key advantage.
"He developed in Germany and must have learnt a little bit of German," he noted. "He knows the culture from Wolfsburg, so it will be very easy for him to fit in."
When asked to draw a comparison between himself and a current Nigerian player, Akpoborie pointed to Osimhen.
"Without all the drama that he does on the pitch, which he doesn't really need, it is Victor Osimhen," he commented.
This season, he has been in excellent form, scoring 17 goals in 25 appearances, including seven in the Champions League.