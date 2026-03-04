Advertisement

Super Eagles get first 20-goal man in Europe - Nigerian forward leaves Osimhen and Lookman behind

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 09:20 - 04 March 2026
Nigerian football has its first 20-goal man in Europe this season, and it's not Victor Osimhen or Ademola Lookman.
The race for Nigeria’s most prolific forward this season has a clear leader, and it is not the usual suspects, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

While the world tracks the every move Osimhen and Lookman make, Paul Onuachu has quietly rebuilt himself and surged ahead, becoming the first Super Eagles player to hit the 20-goal mark this term in Europe.

Onuachu on fire

The towering striker reached the milestone on Tuesday night during the decisive Turkish Cup encounter against Basaksehir. Onuachu, who started the clash on the bench, proved to be the ultimate super-sub and weapon for Trabzonspor.

He came on in the second half and made his impact felt after he netted the third goal of the night, a stunning solo effort, in a convincing victory for his club to keep up the pressure on Galatasaray, who had won their own match 24 hours earlier without Osimhen.

Osimhen in action || Imago
Osimhen has 17 goals in 25 appearances.|| Imago

What makes Onuachu’s feat even more remarkable is the clinical nature of his finishing. While others have struggled with injuries and fluctuating form, the giant has remained a model of consistency this campaign.

By reaching this tally in just 24 games across competitions, the striker is currently operating at a scoring rate that outstrips his national teammates.

Paul Onuachu has now scored 20 goals this season across competitions.
Onuachu, who caused social media chaos with a recent post, has effectively set the pace for Nigerian forwards in Europe and across the world, with more games to go this season.

Earlier in the season, expectations were high for former African Player of the Year duo, Osimhen and Lookman, who survived Barcelona on the same night, to lead the charts after their respective brilliance last season.

Onuachu is a man on fire.
However, Onuachu’s resurgence in Trabzon has flipped the script. His 20th goal was more than just a personal- record, it is a statement of intent from the Super Eagles fringe star.

Coming off the bench to score shows a player in total confidence, regardless of how many minutes he is given on he pitch.

Ademola Lookman opened his LaLiga account for Atletico.
Ademola Lookman has 7 goals for Atalanta and Atletico this season.

As the season enters the business stage, all eyes will be on the Super Eagles main men, Osimhen and Lookman, to see if they can close the gap.

But for now, the crown of Nigeria’s most lethal forward belongs to the man in Trabzon, Onuachu.

