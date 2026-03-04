Super Falcons: Babajide is the name on every lips after helping Nigeria RINS Cameroon

Rinsola Babajide was in an inspired form as Nigeria Super Falcons executed a perfect revenge on Cameroon in a friendly.

Nigerians are buzzing after a Rinsola Babajide-inspired Super Falcons returned to winning ways after beating hosts Cameroon in the second leg of their Pre-WAFCON 2026 friendly.

The Super Falcons came from behind to defeat the Indomitable Lionesses 3-1 in Yaounde just three days after a shock loss left fans questioning Justine Madugu’s qualification and the team’s readiness to defend their crown.

Nigeria vs Cameroon in brief

After he fielded largely a second-string side in the first game, including handing out no fewer than three debuts, with Portsmouth’s Comfort Erhabor in goal, Madugu made seven changes, with the big hitters back in the team.

However, it seemed it was going to be another loss for Nigeria when the hosts broke the deadlock seven minutes into the game.

The Super Falcons returned to winning ways in style after a shock defeat.

But Chinwendu Ihezuo levelled the score in the 32nd minute to calm the nerves, with Rinsola Babajide at the end of the cross.

And just before the break, the provider, Rinsola, turned scorer when she made it 2-1 after an intelligent move to put the Falcons in control at the break.

Rinsola Babajide was the inspiration for Nigeria after a goal and assist performance.

After the break, any hopes the home side had of finding the equaliser was extinguished when defender Michelle Alozie doubled the lead to 3-1 with a powerful header following tireless work from skipper Rasheedat Ajibade after the hour mark.

What the fans are saying about Rinsola

Following her woman of the match display, with a goal and assist, Rinsola was expectedly singled out for praise by Nigerians and her teammates.

Across social media platforms, the Roma forward was handed her flowers with glee. “That's My Girl. Babajide Of Naija,” one excited fan stated.

Babajide celebrates her goal.

“Our Nigerian Neymar jr,” another said, before her teammate and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie added; “Rins.”

The 27-year-old also praised her teammates for what she described as “Great reaction” to the defeat from the first leg.

Great reaction from the team today ⚽️ + 🅰️ 🦅 🇳🇬 #11 pic.twitter.com/IVKqmvMwWF — Omorinsola Babajide OON 🍫 🇳🇬 (@rinss98) March 3, 2026