'No shot on target' — Nigerians furious after Super Falcons' shaky start to WAFCON preparation
Nigeria's Super Falcons are in trouble, at least according to their supporters.
A 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in Yaounde on Saturday has left Nigerian football fans questioning whether the defending WAFCON champions are truly ready for Morocco.
For most of the fans, the result stung and the performance stung even more.
FT | Full time in Yaoundé #SuperFalcons #TheQueens #CMRNGA pic.twitter.com/MgXdfxJzws— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) February 28, 2026
Cameroon vs Nigeria in brief
For 90 minutes, the Super Falcons failed to register a single shot on target against a Cameroon side they have historically dominated.
Then, deep into stoppage time, Mbomezomo Yvana broke Nigerian hearts, sealing Cameroon's first victory over the Falcons since 2015 and sending the Stade Militaire into celebration.
Coach Justine Madugu fielded an experimental side, blooding fresh faces alongside experienced campaigners.
The one undeniable highlight was the senior debut of 20-year-old Portsmouth FC Women goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor, who impressed with several crucial saves and kept Nigeria competitive throughout.
Without her, the scoreline could have been considerably worse, but the England-based goalkeeper justified her maiden call.
What the fans are saying
However, for fans watching from Nigeria, one statistic dominated every conversation, zero shots on target.
The reaction was immediate and unforgiving as they took to social media to make their feelings known.
"No shot on target for 90 minutes against Cameroon? Wow!!!" one supporter wrote. Others directed their frustration squarely at the coaching setup.
No shot on target for 90 minutes against Cameroon? Wow!!! pic.twitter.com/TMz3JsU3z0— Dr. Lawrence Aleku (@LawrenceAleku) February 28, 2026
"Coach Madugu hasn't improved this team in any way. He simply rode Coach Waldrum's waves to the title. If the NFF knows what they're doing, they'd rehire Waldrum to continue his project." Another added bluntly; "This coming WAFCON will expose Madugu."
Not everyone was purely critical. Some pointed to tactical errors, specifically the defensive disorganisation when left-back Glory Ogbonna went off for treatment in the final moments, leaving a gap that Cameroon ruthlessly exploited.
We reserve our comments!— So Lenzo👀⛹️ (@IwehSolomon) February 28, 2026
You telling me that Spain would even play a draw with Camerooon even in a friendly match?
We still have them out there. Bring them in.
Nigeria enter WAFCON as defending champions, drawn in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt, and Malawi.
A second friendly against Cameroon follows before Morocco. The Falcons have time to respond. Based on Saturday, they need to.