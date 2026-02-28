Advertisement

Last-minute goal sinks Super Falcons as Cameroon claim 1-0 friendly win in Yaounde

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 19:16 - 28 February 2026
Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses beat Nigeria’s Super Falcons 1-0 in a friendly as both teams prepare for the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco.
Advertisement

Cameroon secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Nigeria on Saturday, as a stoppage-time strike settled the first of two international friendlies in Yaounde.

Advertisement
Super Falcons players || Imago

Just when the tightly contested encounter appeared headed for a stalemate, Mbomezomo Yvana struck in the 90th minute to hand Cameroon a morale-boosting win over the ten-time African champions.

Both sides are using the double-header as key preparation for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) scheduled to take place in Morocco.

Advertisement

Despite enjoying spells of dominance in possession, the Super Falcons struggled to carve out clear scoring chances against a physically disciplined Cameroonian side that remained compact and dangerous on the counter-attack.

Erhabor produced several fine saves to keep Nigeria in the contest, but was ultimately beaten in the closing moments after a defensive lapse allowed Yvana to pounce and fire home the winner.

The narrow defeat provides valuable lessons for Madugu as he works toward finalising his 25-player squad for WAFCON.

Drawn in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt, and Malawi, Nigeria will be aiming for a stronger display when both sides meet again on Tuesday in the second friendly.

Advertisement

While preparations continue for WAFCON, slated for March 17 to April 3, there have been unconfirmed reports of a possible postponement. The Confederation of African Football has yet to release an official statement regarding the tournament’s status.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Lookman chopped off at half-time as Alvarez wins it late
Football
28.02.2026
Oviedo vs Atletico Madrid – Lookman chopped off at half-time as Alvarez wins it late for Mattress Makers
Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo misses penalty, goes off injured in crucial victory
Football
28.02.2026
Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo misses penalty, goes off injured in crucial victory
Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie leaves fans in awe after unveiling new shirt number
Sports Gist
28.02.2026
‘Our national girlfriend’ — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie leaves fans in awe after unveiling new shirt number
Galatasaray and fans unite in celebration of Osimhen after latest masterclass
Super Eagles
28.02.2026
'You are the best' — Galatasaray and fans unite in celebration of Osimhen after latest masterclass
No paid media — Onuachu aims dig at Osimhen as he leads the golden boot race
Super Eagles
28.02.2026
No paid media — Onuachu aims dig at Osimhen as he leads the golden boot race
From Gucci sales girl to billionaire wife: Ronaldo’s partner shares her life-changing transformation
Lifestyle
28.02.2026
From Gucci sales girl to billionaire wife: Ronaldo’s partner shares her life-changing transformation