Last-minute goal sinks Super Falcons as Cameroon claim 1-0 friendly win in Yaounde

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses beat Nigeria’s Super Falcons 1-0 in a friendly as both teams prepare for the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco.

Cameroon secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Nigeria on Saturday, as a stoppage-time strike settled the first of two international friendlies in Yaounde.

Super Falcons players || Imago

Just when the tightly contested encounter appeared headed for a stalemate, Mbomezomo Yvana struck in the 90th minute to hand Cameroon a morale-boosting win over the ten-time African champions.

Both sides are using the double-header as key preparation for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) scheduled to take place in Morocco.

Despite enjoying spells of dominance in possession, the Super Falcons struggled to carve out clear scoring chances against a physically disciplined Cameroonian side that remained compact and dangerous on the counter-attack.

Erhabor produced several fine saves to keep Nigeria in the contest, but was ultimately beaten in the closing moments after a defensive lapse allowed Yvana to pounce and fire home the winner.

The narrow defeat provides valuable lessons for Madugu as he works toward finalising his 25-player squad for WAFCON.

Drawn in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt, and Malawi, Nigeria will be aiming for a stronger display when both sides meet again on Tuesday in the second friendly.

