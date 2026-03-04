We are anticipating - Kompany targets Victor Osimhen as potential Harry Kane successor

Bayern Munich reportedly is targeting Victor Osimhen as a future replacement for Harry Kane

Bayern Munich have reportedly reignited their interest in Victor Osimhen, with head coach Vincent Kompany identifying the Nigerian striker as a potential long-term replacement for Harry Kane.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Osimhen in action || Imago

Although Kane has been a major success since arriving in Germany, scoring 130 goals in 133 appearances.

Bayern are reportedly planning for Harry Kane's succession, with the 32-year-old's contract discussions attracting interest from other major European clubs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Osimhen, currently starring for Galatasaray, has continued his prolific form in Turkey. After an impressive loan spell that produced 37 goals in 41 matches, the striker completed a permanent move last summer in a Turkish record deal worth €75 million. His contract in Istanbul runs until June 2029.

The former Napoli forward has maintained his scoring touch this season, registering 10 goals in the Süper Lig and seven in eight UEFA Champions League games. One of those strikes proved decisive in helping Galatasaray secure qualification to the round of 16.

What Kompany said

According to Foot Mercato, Kompany has long admired Osimhen, dating back to his breakout spell in Belgium with Royal Charleroi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Munich management is anticipating all eventualities regarding Harry Kane’s ageing and is actively preparing for his eventual departure,” the report stated.