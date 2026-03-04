Advertisement

‘The mission is to qualify’ - Super Falcons goalkeeper claims the team is not aiming for the WAFCON trophy

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:17 - 04 March 2026
Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has stated that Nigeria's primary focus for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations is securing a spot at the FIFA Women's World Cup, rather than winning the continental title.
The upcoming WAFCON, set to be held in Morocco from March 17 to April 3, 2026, doubles as the African qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. 

The top four teams will earn automatic entry to the global tournament, with two more advancing to inter-confederation playoffs.

Nigeria, the reigning champions, have been placed in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt, and Malawi. 

Nnadozie speaks ahead of WAFCON tournament

Despite their historical dominance, Nnadozie emphasised a pragmatic, step-by-step approach. "First of all, I would say the girls have been communicating. 

“We have a group chat where we have been discussing everything,” the Brighton & Hove Albion star told AYSuga Channel

"It’s just something we want to take one step at a time. We don’t want to think about the semi-finals, quarter-finals or the final. The mission is to qualify for the World Cup."

As the most successful team in WAFCON history with ten titles, the Super Falcons are a constant target. Nnadozie acknowledged the growing strength of competition across the continent, noting that there are no longer any easy matches.

Super Falcons star goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie || Imago
Super Falcons star goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie || Imago

"I believe in the girls. I know every team wants to beat Nigeria. We’ve been Africa’s best for a very long time," she explained. 

"Every team wants to be there, they want to be in that number one spot, but it’s not going to be easy. Anybody who wants to be there has to work hard for it."

She added, "All the teams are growing. Imagine Nigeria drawing against Algeria in the group stage, that shows you how tough the competition is and how all the teams have improved."

"We are not aiming for the trophy for now. Personally, the goal is to qualify for the World Cup," she stressed. 

"We don’t want to put pressure on ourselves, let’s just qualify, get the ticket for the World Cup and whatever happens, happens. I believe in the team, I believe in the girls, and I hope when we get there we can make changes."

