‘The goal that he scored’ - West Ham manager heaps praise on Iwobi’s goal against Spurs

West Ham manager Nuno Espírito Santo has lauded Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi, pointing to his spectacular goal against Tottenham Hotspur as a clear sign of his quality ahead of Wednesday's London derby.

In that match, the Nigerian international scored for the second consecutive Premier League game—a first for him this season.

Iwobi's strike was a moment of brilliance that secured all three points for Marco Silva's team at the weekend.

After Harry Wilson had given Fulham the lead, Iwobi doubled their advantage in the 37th minute with a powerful, curling shot from outside the penalty area.

Espírito hails Iwobi’s goal

During his pre-match press conference, the Portuguese coach acknowledged the threat posed by a well-drilled Fulham side, who are coming off an impressive victory over Spurs.

Nuno expressed his admiration for Fulham's consistent performances and the work of their manager.

Nuno Espirito Santo || Credit: Imago

"It's part of our job to see all the games and I thought Fulham were very good [on Sunday]," Nuno stated, according to West Ham's official website.

"They are a very good team. They’ve been showing it year after year. Marco Silva is doing an amazing job. He’s been there a while and you can see the routines and the complicity and see that they’re a tough team."

Iwobi scores for Fulham || Imago

The Hammers' boss specifically singled out Iwobi, highlighting his recent goal as evidence of the talent within the Fulham squad.

"Alex Iwobi, the goal that he scored [against Tottenham]… they have so many talented players," he added.

Interestingly, West Ham has historically been Iwobi's most favourable opponent. The former Arsenal academy player has been directly involved in eight goals in sixteen appearances against them, scoring twice and providing six assists.

