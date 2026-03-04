Age verification required
Manchester United eye Rashford replacement - Carrick confirms search for new attacking option
Manchester United have officially activated their search for a new forward following the news of Marcus Rashford's expected departure.
With significant void on the left side of the team, the club’s recruitment department is expected to shift gear to identify an elite replacement capable of leading the line at Old Trafford.
The urgency of the situation was made clear by interim coach Michael Carrick ahead of Wednesday’s decisive clash against Newcastle United in the Premier League.
Speaking on the club’s tactical direction and the need for fresh blood on the flanks, Carrick didn’t shy away from the reality of the transfer market.
“It’s a point to consider, definitely,” Carrick noted when quizzed about the club’s transfer priorities this summer.
While United possess versatile talent within the current squad, the coaching staff appears set on bringing in a specialist to occupy the left hand side in attack.
🚨👀 Manchester United will be in the market for a left winger in the summer, Michael Carrick confirms.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 4, 2026
“I think Matheus Cunha can play in that position. Amad can do it too. But adding a left winger is a possibility, yes”. pic.twitter.com/rw6rCA0SEo
Despite having players who can plug the gap in the short term, Carrick admitted that the recruitment team is looking for a long term solution to maintain the team’s clinical age.
“I think Matheus Cunha can play in that position. Amad can do it too. But adding a left winger is a possibility, yes,” he added.
The Red Devils are not completely devoid of options as stated by the club legend, but the departure of homegrown talents like Alejandro Garnacho and Rashford necessitates a signing of significant pedigree.
Carrick rightly noted the flexibility of the current squad, but has left the doors open for a new arrival this summer, whether he stays on permanently or not.
With the scouting network now more organised and mobilised, United are expected to be one of the most active players in the upcoming window.
The focus remains on finding the right profile that balances raw pace with the technical ability required to thrive in the Premier League.