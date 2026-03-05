Super Eagles legend Obi Mikel names 'Lunatic' coach as missing piece for Manchester United

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has thrown his weight behind a surprise managerial candidate for Manchester United, describing the coach as the kind of "lunatic" the club desperately needs.

Speaking on his latest podcast, the Premier League winner weighed in on the profiles needed to handle the pressure of the United dugout.

While Mikel initially favoured a move for Thomas Tuchel, the German's recent commitments to England have shifted his focus toward two distinct types of leaders: the veteran man-manger and the tactical firebrand.

The tactical 'Lunatic'

Mikel's most surprising endorsement went to former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, who is currently unemployed after leaving his position at Marseille.

MIkel Obi believes Manchester United need a strong personality as coach. || X

Despite acknowledging that the choice might be polarising for the United faithful, Mikel believes De Zerbi’s intense personality is exactly what the dressing room requires.

“De Zerbi for me, I think De Zerbi is the guy. I like the way he plays, the style of play that he always adapts. He got Brighton playing some fantastic, he's a lunatic,” he stated

Roberto De Zerbi is unemployed.|imago

“He knows that he is, but I think that's what you need at this football club right now. You need a lunatic that can come in and that is strong personality wise, that is strong. I think he's the guy to get the best out of this Manchester United.”

The Ancelotti factor

While De Zerbi represents the "strong personality" route, Mikel also highlighted former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti as a "superb" alternative, citing his unparalleled ability to manage the institutional weight of a club like Manchester United.

Former Real Madrid manager Ancelotti || X

“I believe yes, Carlo Ancelotti can be that guy because I know Carlo is absolutely superb in terms of man management and getting the best out of players as well. He is superb.”

“For me, one of the best managers that I've played under in terms of man management, he knows how to manage. The whole institution, he knows how to speak to people, how to talk to players, how to get the best out of players.”

Ruben Amorim is gone after a disastrous reign.

Praise for Michael Carrick

Beyond the high-profile European names, Mikel did not overlook former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick.

He noted that the current interim manager at the club, who despite losing his first game as United coach, has earned his spot in the conversation through his poise and intelligence.

Michael Carrick has done a fantastic work at Man United as an interim.

“I think Michael Carrick has done really well to put his name on top of the list. He's done really, really well. He's cool, he's very calm on the touchline. I like the way he conducts himself, the way he speaks to the press, the way he answers questions. He's a very, very smart guy, you can tell.”