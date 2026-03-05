Advertisement

‘We could not win’ - Guardiola reacts to Man City stumble in title race after Forest draw

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:36 - 05 March 2026
Guardiola reacts to Man City stumble in title race
Manchester City's Premier League title aspirations took another hit on Wednesday as they drew with Nottingham Forest, leaving Pep Guardiola frustrated.
The Citizens were held to a 2-2 draw by a resilient Forest side, leaving manager Guardiola visibly frustrated.

Despite taking the lead twice at the Etihad Stadium through goals from Antoine Semenyo and Rodri, City were unable to secure the win. 

Stunning strikes from Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson earned the visitors a crucial point, further loosening City's hold on the title race.

Guardiola assesses performance 

When asked by BBC Sport what his team could have done better to win the game, a terse Pep Guardiola offered a simple two-word answer: "Score goals."

Elaborating slightly, the Catalan manager expressed his frustration. "In general, there were many good things," he said. 

"I would like to concede fewer, but it's not about analysing one specific action. I never point fingers at my players. 

Pep Guardiola || Imago
Pep Guardiola || Imago
“We did everything, had the chances at the end and in the first half... But something always happens and we could not win."

The draw leaves Manchester City seven points adrift of league leaders Arsenal, although they have a game in hand. 

With the gap widening, the upcoming clash between the two title rivals in April now looms as a must-win fixture for Guardiola's side if they hope to win the Premier League crown.

