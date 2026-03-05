‘I had an offer from Bayern Munich’ – Ex-Super Eagles star claims he turned down offer from Bundesliga giants

Former Nigerian international Jonathan Akpoborie has revealed that he turned down an offer from German giants Bayern Munich during his playing career.

Akpoborie enjoyed a successful career in Germany, becoming one of the most prominent Nigerian forwards in the Bundesliga during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He made a significant impact at several German clubs, including scoring 20 goals in 39 appearances for Wolfsburg and featuring 58 times for Stuttgart.

His performances then prompted Bayern to make a move for the former Super Eagles star, but he rejected the offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Akpoborie said

Speaking on the Play Zone Podcast, the former VfL Wolfsburg and VfB Stuttgart forward explained that while he had opportunities to join top clubs, his personal responsibilities took precedence over a high-profile transfer.

"When I had that opportunity to go to Stuttgart, I had an offer from Bayern Munich, but I turned it down," Akpoborie stated.

"Not necessarily that my family depended on me; I have a lot of educated people in my family.

“But I had that responsibility that I have to take care of everybody, and in taking care of everybody, you have to be stable."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Nigeria international Jonathan Akpoborie

The striker emphasised that his decision was driven by a need for financial security at a critical point in his career, rather than by footballing ambition alone.

Akpoborie's extensive experience in German football has kept his insights relevant, and he frequently comments on the prospects of current Nigerian players.

Recently, he weighed in on Victor Osimhen's potential fit at Bayern Munich, suggesting the Napoli star would adapt seamlessly to the Bundesliga.

"He’s doing fantastically well," Akpoborie said, referencing Osimhen's development. "The background of his development was in Germany. He knows the culture from Wolfsburg, so it will be very easy for him to fit in."

Advertisement