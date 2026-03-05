Lewis Hamilton reveals why Charles Leclerc must wait for his wedding gift, amid romance with Kim Kardashian

Hamilton teased he will take his time before gifting his Ferrari teammate who recently tied the knot.

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton has shared his reason for delaying a wedding gift to teammate Charles Leclerc following the latter's civil marriage to Alexandra Saint Mleux.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 41-year-old British driver admitted to procrastination, all while his own rumoured relationship with Kim Kardashian continues to make headlines.

Lewis Hamilton | Credit: IMAGO

Hamilton, who joined Ferrari last year, made the light-hearted confession during the FIA press conference at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix, noting he's never been married and has no advice to offer.

What Hamilton said

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari F1 team | Credit: IMAGO

Addressing Leclerc's nuptials in the Melbourne presser, Hamilton was quoted to have said: "I’ve never been married, so I definitely haven’t given him any advice. I haven’t gotten a wedding gift yet. I usually delay myself when it comes to gifts like that, so maybe six months in I’ll give it to him."

Ferrari's formidable duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc | IMAGO

Leclerc, 28, responded with humour in media sessions, suggesting the ideal gift: "In six months time will be end of the season so probably a title would be nice but i'm not sure he will be willing to give me a title."

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc | IMAGO

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added per GP blog: "It's super nice, it's a very important moment of my life and we spoke about it briefly with Lewis. It's those moments that are outside of racing, but that will remain one of the most important moments of my life."

The banter highlights the duo's strong bond as they chase titles in the SF-26, with Ferrari optimistic for 2026. Leclerc's wedding featured a vintage Ferrari exit with their dog Leo, teasing a bigger event next year.

Lewis Hamilton's budding romance with Kim Kardashian

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian made an appearance at the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Hamilton's personal life has been buzzing with reports of a "light but heating up" romance with the 45-year-old SKIMS founder, including a recent Arizona getaway and matching Instagram Stories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hamilton's life off-track is spotlighted by his growing connection with Kardashian, described as "light" but "heating up" by sources.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton pose at the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards | Shutterstock

The pair, who have known each other for years, were spotted on a romantic Arizona getaway at Lake Powell's Amangiri resort, sharing matching Instagram Stories of sunsets and hikes without tagging each other.

This follows outings like Super Bowl LX, a Paris dinner, New Year's in Aspen, and couple's massages.

Kardashian, a mother of four, and Hamilton, focused on his F1 legacy, are keeping things discreet to avoid media frenzy, with her family reportedly approving.

Advertisement

Advertisement