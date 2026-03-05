Newcastle hero William Osula celebrates winning goal against Man United with a Nigerian ‘ogbono soup’ delicacy

Newcastle United forward William Osula has celebrated his winning goal against Manchester United by preparing ogbono soup after the match.

The forward emerged as the hero at St. James' Park, scoring a late goal to hand Manchester United a dramatic defeat and end their recent run of good form.

The Red Devils arrived in Newcastle with six wins in their last seven matches, but they were unable to overcome a resilient home side.

The match was a tense affair, with Anthony Gordon opening the scoring for Newcastle from the penalty spot in the first half after being fouled by Bruno Fernandes.

Osula enters the kitchen after winning goal

Following his on-pitch heroics, a video of Osula showcasing his culinary skills by preparing the Nigerian dish Ogbono soup gained traction online.

William Osula is a chef behind closed doors but yesterday he became on chef on the pitch and cooked Manchester United with that worldie goal.



Many don’t know his mum is Danish and his dad is “Nigerian-French”, see him cooking “Ogbono Soup” 🤣🤣🤣



He calls himself “Naija Boy” pic.twitter.com/Ev3H406VI9 — SportsDokitor (Odogwu👆) (@sportsdokitor) March 5, 2026

Born in Denmark to a Danish mother and a Nigerian-French father, Osula is eligible to represent multiple nations but has openly embraced his Nigerian heritage, often referring to himself as a "Naija boy".

The video shows the striker, who is currently on loan at Newcastle from Sheffield United, expertly cooking the traditional soup.

Osula scores winning goal for Newcastle || Imago

Ogbono is a popular dish in Nigeria, particularly in the southeastern region, and is made from ground wild African mango seeds.