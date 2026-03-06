Ronaldo jets off to Spain as Al Nassr boss confirms injury more serious than first feared

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo's injury is feared to be worse than previously diagnosed with the Portuguese star leaving Saudi Arabia to seek treatment in Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo has travelled to Madrid to receive specialist treatment after suffering a hamstring injury, with Al Nassr FC manager Jorge Jesus confirming the problem appears more serious than initially thought.

The Portuguese superstar is now working with a medical specialist in Spain as he continues his recovery.

Ronaldo travels to Spain for specialist treatment

Jesus revealed that Ronaldo made the trip to Spain in order to receive additional medical attention while following his rehabilitation programme.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the Al Nassr coach explained that the striker’s hamstring injury required further assessment and treatment, prompting the visit to Madrid to consult with a specialist doctor.

The manager noted that such trips are not unusual for elite players seeking the best possible medical care during recovery.

Despite the setback, the club remains hopeful that Ronaldo will make a swift recovery and return to action soon to help the team in the ongoing campaign.

Injury forces Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr’s next match

Al Nassr confirmed that Ronaldo sustained the injury during their recent match against Al-Fayha FC.

The forward has already begun rehabilitation and will be monitored daily by the club’s medical team as they assess his recovery progress.

Because of the injury, Ronaldo will miss Al Nassr’s upcoming fixture against Neom SC, although the exact length of his absence has not yet been confirmed.

Medical estimates suggest that a minor hamstring strain could keep him sidelined for around three weeks. However, if the injury is classified as a grade two strain, recovery could take between one and two months, while a more severe grade three tear might require up to six months of rehabilitation.