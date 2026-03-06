He's been a big impact – Ex-Chelsea captain praises Super Eagles star's Championship influence

The Super Eagles midfielder has taken to life in the Championship like fish to water after his January move

Frank Onyeka has earned praise from Frank Lampard after making an immediate impression since joining Coventry City F.C. in the winter transfer window.

The Nigerian midfielder, who arrived from Brentford F.C. on transfer deadline day in February, has quickly become an influential presence as Coventry continue their push in the Championship.

Lampard hails Onyeka’s experience and professionalism

Lampard, a former Chelsea F.C. star, explained that Onyeka was recruited partly to add top-flight experience to the squad.

Speaking to BBC CWR, the Coventry manager noted that many players in his team have limited exposure to the Premier League, making Onyeka’s background particularly valuable.

“When we recruited him the playing profile was different as we are quite light on Premier League experience,” Lampard said.

He added that not many players in the squad have played regularly in England’s top flight compared to other Championship teams. According to the former England international, Onyeka’s knowledge of the game and experience have helped strengthen the group.

“There’s an experience about it, a knowhow in his game but he’s been a big impact on and off the pitch for us,” Lampard explained.

Midfielder helping Coventry’s promotion hopes

Since arriving at the club, Onyeka has featured in all four matches played by Coventry and has played a role in the team’s strong run of form in the EFL Championship.

Lampard also praised the midfielder’s professionalism and positive attitude since joining the squad.

“His professionalism is really good and he’s clearly come in and helped our upturn in recent weeks,” he said.

However, the Nigerian international recently picked up a knock during Coventry’s 2–1 victory over Stoke City F.C. last weekend.

Lampard confirmed that the player remains in contention for Coventry’s upcoming match against Bristol City F.C., although his fitness will need to be assessed.

“He hasn’t trained much but he’ll train today and we’ll see how he is,” the Coventry coach added.

