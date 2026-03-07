Who is Ester Expósito? 8 Things to know about the woman spotted 'kissing' Kylian Mbappé

The Real Madrid star is reportedly in love again, months after revealing why marriage is not a priority for him.

Kylian Mbappe has sparked widespread dating buzz following emerging rumours of a romance with Spanish actress Ester Expósito.

Her career, social media presence, and high-profile associations with stars like Vinícius Júnior has made her one of the most discussed figures in Spanish entertainment.

Recently, these associations have taken on new weight following Mbappé’s previous reflections on his personal life.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe | Credit: IMAGO

In a widely reported interview with L'Équipe, the 27-year-old Real Madrid forward detailed why marriage is not his immediate priority, explaining that he "made the choice thinking football was my entire life" and wanted to "fully enjoy it" during his career.

While he admitted, "I used to be in love but not anymore," he also noted that he hopes to be in love again and acknowledged that only the future or "God in due time" will reveal if his current stance is correct.

Kylian Mbappe | Credit: Getty

This philosophy of prioritising professional balance over domestic life is being tested by fresh dating rumors linking him to Expósito after the pair were reportedly spotted together in Paris and Madrid in early March 2026.

In this article, Pulse Sports reveals key details about the rumoured new girlfriend of Kylian Mbappe.

Who is Ester Expósito?

Spanish actress Ester Expósito | IMAGO

Ester Expósito is a Spanish actress and model. She became a global household name for her portrayal of Carla Rosón Caleruega in the hit Netflix series Élite.

She first appeared on television as Rosa Martín in an episode of the docudrama series Centro Médico in 2016. Later that year, Expósito played Fernando's daughter in a season two episode of Vis a Vis on Antena 3.

She reprised her role for a season three episode released in 2018. Expósito's first recurring television role was as Ruth in the first season of the TVE series Estoy vivo, which aired in 2017. She then gained international attention for her role in the 2018 Netflix teen drama series Élite, in which she portrayed Carla Rosón Caleruega until 2020. After the success of the series, she made her big screen debut with leading roles in the 2018 films When Angels Sleep, as Silvia, and Your Son, as Andrea.

Her performance as the manipulative yet complex "Marchioness" during the show's first three seasons (2018–2020) earned her critical acclaim and a massive international fan base before she departed to pursue new projects.

How old is Ester Expósito?

Ester Expósito was born 26 January 2000 in Madrid. She became interested in the artistic world at a very young age. After completing her studies at the age of 16, she took acting courses, and trained at the Juan Codina acting workshop. As of March 2026, she is 26 years old, one year younger than her rumoured boyfriend Kylian Mbappe (27).

She won the best actress award in twice in 3 years

Ester Expósito is rumoured to be dating Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

Expósito began her career early, winning Best Actress at the Madrid Theater Awards in 2013 and 2015 Since leaving Élite, Expósito has diversified her filmography with leading roles in the horror film Venus, the thriller series Someone Has to Die, and the 2024 action-adventure series Bandidos.

Dating Rumours and the "Paris kiss" with Mbappé

In March 2026, social media speculation intensified regarding a potential romance with Kylian Mbappé.

Kylian Mbappe | Instagram

Reports from French gossip content creator Aqababe claimed the pair were seen kissing at Bonnie nightclub, after being spotted together at the Pullman bar in Paris, after hanging out on February 25 in Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe and Ester Exposito were spotted kissing in Bonnie nightclub in Paris |Credit: Aqababe

Spanish actress Ester Exposito | Getty

The gossip outlet provided alleged receipts to back the claims including slightly-pixelated watermarked photos of Mbappe visibly sharing a warm moment in the company of a blonde mystery woman.

Credit: X/@Aqababe

Credit: X/@Aqababe

While fans are analyzed every social media post and are convinced the mystery woman is Ester Expósito, neither has officially confirmed a relationship.

Though, amid the buzz, Expósito appeared to give away her location, sharing a photo of the Eiffel Tower, where she was allegedly spotted with Mbappe, as well as intimate snaps of a dinner date.

Instagram Stories/ Ester Exposito

Instagram Stories/ Ester Exposito

Mbappe has been in Exposito's likes since 2019

Prior to the recent alleged sighting, Mbappe had been spotted liking her Instagram posts since as far back as 2019, when he was at Paris Saint Germain.

She is also a fashion ambassador and global model

Beyond acting, Ester Expósito is a major figure in high fashion. She serves as a global ambassador for luxury brands such as Bulgari and Yves Saint Laurent Beauty. In 2024, she signed with IMG Models to further her international career in the fashion industry.

She has also been romantically linked to Kylian Mbappe's teammate

A major link between Ester Expósito and Mbappe's Real Madrid teammate Vinícius Júnior occurred in August 2024, when they were filmed together at a Travis Scott concert in Madrid.

Viral TikTok footage showed the pair dancing in a VIP area, igniting dating rumours, months after Vini left an affectionate comment on one of her Instagram posts earlier that same year. Despite frequent social media interactions, Expósito has previously dismissed dating rumours.

She has a massive following on social media

Ester Expósito has 24.1 million followers on Instagram| IMAGO

With over 24 million followers, Ester Expósito is one of Spain’s most followed individuals on Instagram. In 2020, she broke records when a video of her dancing to a reggaeton song became one of the most-watched clips on the platform, further cementing her status as a digital icon.

In the 20-second clip, Expósito is seen dancing in her room during the COVID-19 lockdown, wearing a crop top and plaid pants. It quickly became the most-watched video on Instagram in Spain garnering more than 93 million views and 11 million likes, and one of the most-watched worldwide at the time. Reports indicate the clip has been shared nearly 100 million times.

The video was so influential that it caused the song "El Efecto" to re-enter global music charts nearly a year after its initial release, eventually reaching triple-platinum status in Spain.

She has net worth at least 120 times less than Mbappe's

When comparing their financial standing, the gap is vast: Kylian Mbappé’s net worth is estimated to be at least 120 to 200 times greater than Ester Expósito’s.

French superstar Kylian Mbappe | Credit: Getty Images

As of March 2026, Mbappé’s fortune is valued at an estimated $250 million, fuelled by his historic Real Madrid contract, a $150 million signing bonus, and a massive endorsement portfolio including Nike and Hublot.

In contrast, most celebrity finance trackers estimate Ester Expósito’s net worth to be between $500,000 and $2 million. While some unverified internet rumours once claimed she was worth $250 million due to a supposed "family construction empire," this appears to be a case of fans confusing her real life with her wealthy character in Élite.

Ester Expósito's net worth is estimated at $2 million USD | IMAGO