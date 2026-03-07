Arne Slot praises Robertson after goal and assist in Liverpool FA Cup win

Liverpool manager has hailed Andrew Robertson’s outstanding display after the defender scored and assisted in the Reds’ 3-1 FA Cup victory over Wolves.

The Scottish left-back delivered a standout display, scoring once and providing an assist to help Liverpool progress in the competition.

What Slot said

Speaking after the match, Slot highlighted how unusual it is for a full-back to deliver such attacking numbers while still performing strongly in defence.

He said, “If you talk about a goal and an assist, the first player you think about is probably not a full-back.

“So, if he can then add that to a game where we didn't concede a chance until the 91st minute, and he's, of course, part of defending, which is a full-back's first job, then it's really positive.”

Slot also broke down the build-up to Robertson’s goal, noting the quality of the strike from distance.

He added, “The first goal he scored is not a big chance; it's a 20-yard shot.

“This one goes in after Cody and Mo did a good job in the lead-up.”

He also praised the team move that led to Liverpool’s second goal, highlighting contributions from several attacking players.

“Again, Cody had a good role in that attack, dropping low as a nine, switching it to Rio, a great overlap by Robbo. Mo, he's hardly ever offside, that is probably one of the most special things about him.”

With Robertson’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, Slot also spoke about the defender’s dedication to the club and his connection with supporters at Anfield.