Osimhen vs Ndidi: Super Eagles stars set for Galatasaray–Besiktas derby
Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi are set to go head-to-head on Saturday when Galatasaray take on Beşiktaş in a crucial clash in the Turkish Süper Lig.
Both players have been key figures for their respective clubs this season, making the derby even more intriguing for Nigerian football fans.
Osimhen leading Galatasaray’s attack
Osimhen has been in outstanding form for the defending champions, spearheading Galatasaray’s attack with consistent performances.
The striker has recorded 10 goals and four assists in 17 league appearances, playing a major role in the club’s push to retain the league title.
The 27-year-old is expected to return to the starting lineup after being rested during Galatasaray’s midweek victory over Alanyaspor in the Turkish Cup.
Ndidi anchoring Besiktas midfield
On the other side, Ndidi has been a steady presence in the Beşiktaş midfield since joining the club last summer.
The defensive midfielder has featured in 18 league matches, contributing two goals while providing defensive stability for the Black Eagles.
The derby carries major implications for the league standings.
Galatasaray currently lead the table with 58 points, while Beşiktaş sit in fourth place with 46 points, aiming to close the gap on the leaders and strengthen their push up the standings.