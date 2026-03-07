Osimhen vs Ndidi: Super Eagles stars set for Galatasaray–Besiktas derby

Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi will face off in a crucial Turkish Super Lig derby as Galatasaray host Besiktas in a high-stakes clash at the top of the table.

Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi are set to go head-to-head on Saturday when Galatasaray take on Beşiktaş in a crucial clash in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Both players have been key figures for their respective clubs this season, making the derby even more intriguing for Nigerian football fans.

Osimhen leading Galatasaray’s attack

Osimhen has been in outstanding form for the defending champions, spearheading Galatasaray’s attack with consistent performances.

Osimhen has 17 goals in 25 appearances.|| Imago

The striker has recorded 10 goals and four assists in 17 league appearances, playing a major role in the club’s push to retain the league title.

The 27-year-old is expected to return to the starting lineup after being rested during Galatasaray’s midweek victory over Alanyaspor in the Turkish Cup.

Ndidi anchoring Besiktas midfield

On the other side, Ndidi has been a steady presence in the Beşiktaş midfield since joining the club last summer.

The defensive midfielder has featured in 18 league matches, contributing two goals while providing defensive stability for the Black Eagles.

The derby carries major implications for the league standings.

