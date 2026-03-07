Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
‘You get nowhere’ - Buffon urges Italy head coach Gattuso to call Kayode to national team
Kayode has emerged as one of the Premier League's most exciting young prospects this season.
The 21-year-old right-back has drawn praise for his dynamic performances at Brentford, combining energetic runs with a potent long throw-in that has consistently troubled opposing defences.
Having made 28 league appearances, the former Fiorentina player has been instrumental in Brentford's push for European qualification, with the team currently positioned seventh in the league table.
Buffon wants Kayode in Italy national team
Buffon, who now serves as the national team's head of delegation, believes Kayode is ready for a senior call-up.
"A big surprise has been Palestra; he’s shown something extraordinary," Buffon stated, according to Football-Italia. "Another one who’s doing well is Kayode. Vergara, too, definitely catches your attention."
Working closely with coach Gennaro Gattuso, Buffon's endorsement carries significant weight. He expressed confidence in Gattuso's willingness to integrate new talent into the squad.
"If there’s something he [Gattuso] doesn’t lack, it’s courage," Buffon remarked. "Regardless of age, the national team is for those who deserve it.
“Of course, you need a certain core group; you get nowhere without one. You have to know how to use young players without burdening them with responsibilities. You must take fearlessness from young players."
His impressive form has sparked an international tug-of-war. Born in Italy to Nigerian parents, Kayode is eligible to represent either the Azzurri or the Super Eagles on the world stage.
Italy appears to hold the upper hand, as Kayode has already featured for the national team at the youth level.
He notably scored the decisive goal that secured Italy's 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship title, etching his name into the country's football history.