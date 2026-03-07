Manchester United monitors Chelsea star ahead of summer transfer

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Chelsea’s midfielder as the club searches for midfield reinforcements ahead of the next transfer window.

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the situation of Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos as the club prepares to strengthen its squad ahead of the transfer window.

The 20-year-old, currently under contract with Chelsea, has re-emerged as a potential target for United as they look to reinforce their midfield options.

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, United had already shown interest in the Brazilian talent during the previous summer transfer window, and the club has continued to track his progress.

United eye midfield reinforcements

With Manchester United aiming to rebuild and add depth to their midfield, Santos has reportedly been included among several players under evaluation by the club’s recruitment team.

The Brazilian midfielder is widely regarded as one of the promising young talents in European football and could fit into United’s long-term squad planning.

However, completing such a move could prove complicated.

A major obstacle remains whether Chelsea would be willing to sell a highly rated prospect to a direct rival in the Premier League.