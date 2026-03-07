Advertisement

‘We complied with a protocol’ - Inter Miami manager defends Messi and others’ trip to visit US president

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:37 - 07 March 2026
Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has spoken out following the team's controversial visit to meet President Donald Trump, insisting his squad remains focused on their on-field performance despite the media storm.
The trip to Washington, D.C. was intended to honour the Herons' 2025 MLS Cup victory. Still, it quickly sparked a social media debate after photos emerged of Lionel Messi and his teammates with the President in the East Room.

Inter Miami secured the championship with a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps, thanks to an own goal from Edier Ocampo and strikes from Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende, both set up by Messi.

What Mascherano said

During a press conference on Friday, Mascherano addressed the situation, calmly steering the conversation back toward football while acknowledging the public's interest.

"I thought we were going to talk football," Mascherano stated, as reported by the Miami Herald. "We complied with a protocol that is a tradition to come to the White House for being the championship team. It was planned a long time ago for the week we would play here in Washington."

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano | IMAGO
He added, "We were there a few hours, got to see a little bit of the White House, not much, what we could. The contact with President Trump was what was seen on TV, not much more than that."

While the visit has drawn political scrutiny, Mascherano highlighted how the team's demanding travel schedule—which included their first five competitive matches away from home—has actually strengthened their bond.

Messi and his teammates visit US President || Imago
"We are mature enough to understand that one thing has nothing to do with the other," he explained. "We knew the start of the league season would be complicated... The White House visit was planned between a month and a half and two months ago."

Mascherano chose to see the extensive travel as a positive, noting it allows the players to spend more time together than they would in Miami. "That helps us have a good atmosphere within the team," he said. "If we can take advantage of that, it will be very good."

