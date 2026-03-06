Advertisement

Messi is better than Pele — Donald Trump weighs in on GOAT debate

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 07:07 - 06 March 2026
President Donald Trump made a comparison between Inter Miami star Lionel Messi and former New York Cosmos icon Pele.
Advertisement

USA president Donald Trump has said that Lionel Messi is a better footballer than Brazilian football icon Pelé; he made the statement during Inter Miami’s trip to the White House, in commemoration of their successes last season.

Advertisement

Messi’s White House visit

As Pulse Sports reported, Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates visited the White House to be honoured by President Trump, fulfilling the long-standing American tradition of championship-winning sports teams visiting the nation's capital. 

The Florida-based franchise secured the prestigious invitation after capturing the 2025 MLS Cup with a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in December 2025. This championship marks the pinnacle of Messi’s efforts to revolutionise US soccer since his blockbuster arrival in mid-2023.

Advertisement

His transformative arrival has already seen him lead the club to the 2023 Leagues Cup, the 2024 Supporters' Shield, and the 2025 MLS Cup. During the ceremony in the East Room, Trump praised the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's massive cultural and sporting impact on the league: "Leo, you came in and you won, and that's something very hard to do... because you sort of expected to win, but almost nobody wins."

Trump’s Pelé comparison and the GOAT Debate

During the visit, Trump waded directly into the sport's overarching GOAT debate, specifically comparing Messi to the late Brazilian icon Pelé.

Pele had a pioneering stint as the first popularised professional footballer in the United States. He played for the New York Cosmos from 1975 to 1977, scoring 37 goals in 64 games, and Trump, a New York native, said he watched Pelé in that era. Still, he believes Messi is the superior footballer. 

Advertisement

Trump turned to the crowd gathered behind him during the address, asking, "Who's better, Messi or Pele?" The question sparked laughter in the room before the Inter Miami players echoed “Messi.” Trump then turned to the 38-year-old Argentine captain and said, "I think you are better."

Despite the comparison, Trump acknowledges that both men utilised the twilight of their careers to elevate the status of American football. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
King of the North? Why Super Eagles icon Ahmed Musa is the only stat that matters in the Northern Derby
Football
06.03.2026
Kano Pillars vs Barau: Why Super Eagles icon Ahmed Musa is the only stat that matters in the Northern Derby
[WATCH] Lazio vs Atalanta: Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scores audacious lob as Eagles fail to secure first-leg lead
Super Eagles
06.03.2026
[WATCH] Lazio vs Atalanta: Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scores audacious lob as Eagles fail to secure first-leg lead
Osimhen is declining — Ex-Turkish player and referee advises Super Eagles star to leave Galatasaray
Super Eagles
06.03.2026
Osimhen is declining — Ex-Turkish player and referee advises Super Eagles star to leave Galatasaray
Super Eagles leaders Wilfred Ndidi and Osimhen.
Super Eagles
06.03.2026
‘We stay ready’ – Ndidi breaks silence on Nigeria’s uncertain 2026 World Cup playoff fate
Messi is better than Pele — Donald Trump weighs in on GOAT debate
Football
06.03.2026
Messi is better than Pele — Donald Trump weighs in on GOAT debate
Okocha reveals the moment he realised Ronaldinho would become a football legend
Football
06.03.2026
Okocha reveals the moment he realised Ronaldinho would become a football legend