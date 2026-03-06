Messi is better than Pele — Donald Trump weighs in on GOAT debate

President Donald Trump made a comparison between Inter Miami star Lionel Messi and former New York Cosmos icon Pele.

USA president Donald Trump has said that Lionel Messi is a better footballer than Brazilian football icon Pelé; he made the statement during Inter Miami’s trip to the White House, in commemoration of their successes last season.

Messi’s White House visit

As Pulse Sports reported, Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates visited the White House to be honoured by President Trump, fulfilling the long-standing American tradition of championship-winning sports teams visiting the nation's capital.

The Florida-based franchise secured the prestigious invitation after capturing the 2025 MLS Cup with a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in December 2025. This championship marks the pinnacle of Messi’s efforts to revolutionise US soccer since his blockbuster arrival in mid-2023.

His transformative arrival has already seen him lead the club to the 2023 Leagues Cup, the 2024 Supporters' Shield, and the 2025 MLS Cup. During the ceremony in the East Room, Trump praised the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's massive cultural and sporting impact on the league: "Leo, you came in and you won, and that's something very hard to do... because you sort of expected to win, but almost nobody wins."

Trump’s Pelé comparison and the GOAT Debate

During the visit, Trump waded directly into the sport's overarching GOAT debate, specifically comparing Messi to the late Brazilian icon Pelé.

Pele had a pioneering stint as the first popularised professional footballer in the United States. He played for the New York Cosmos from 1975 to 1977, scoring 37 goals in 64 games, and Trump, a New York native, said he watched Pelé in that era. Still, he believes Messi is the superior footballer.

Trump turned to the crowd gathered behind him during the address, asking, "Who's better, Messi or Pele?" The question sparked laughter in the room before the Inter Miami players echoed “Messi.” Trump then turned to the 38-year-old Argentine captain and said, "I think you are better."