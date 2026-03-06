Advertisement

Okocha reveals the moment he realised Ronaldinho would become a football legend

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 06:55 - 06 March 2026
Okocha said he knew Ronaldinho would become one of football’s greatest players from the first time he saw him at Paris Saint-Germain.
Nigerian football legend Jay-Jay Okocha has revealed that he immediately recognised the extraordinary talent of Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho the first time he watched him play.

The former Super Eagles captain made the revelation in a documentary produced by Paris Saint-Germain, where he reflected on his time with the French giants and the early days of Ronaldinho’s career in Europe.

Jay Jay Okocha at PSG || Imago

During his four-year spell with PSG, Okocha made 84 appearances and scored 12 goals. His time in Paris also coincided with the early rise of Ronaldinho.

What Okocha said

Okocha explained that Ronaldinho’s unique ability and natural flair for the game were evident from the very beginning.

“From the moment I saw him, I knew he had something special. You could see immediately that he had incredible talent,” Okocha said.

“He had that natural ability and the joy in his game that reminds you why people fall in love with football,” he added.

The Nigerian midfield maestro also revealed that he tried to support and guide the young Brazilian as he adapted to life in Europe, having experienced a similar journey earlier in his own career.

He continued, “It was a very special moment. He reminded me a lot of myself when I was younger.

“I came to Europe at the age of 17, and I know how difficult it can be for a young player to leave his family and friends to pursue his career in a new country. I tried to speak with him whenever I could, to encourage him and guide him.”

Okocha added that watching Ronaldinho grow into one of the greatest footballers of his generation gave him immense satisfaction.

“Seeing how his career developed afterwards made me very happy because he went on to become one of the greatest players in the world,” he concluded.

