Messi emulates Ronaldo as Donald Trump hosts Inter Miami at the White House

Just like Cristiano Ronaldo before him, Lionel Messi has made a long-awaited trip to the White House

Lionel Messi joined his Inter Miami CF teammates at the White House on Thursday as they were honoured by U.S. President Donald Trump following their historic MLS Cup triumph.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Argentine legend’s visit also saw him follow in the footsteps of long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who had previously been invited to the presidential residence months earlier.

Trump praises Messi and references Ronaldo during ceremony

Messi appeared alongside Trump in Washington, D.C. as Inter Miami were officially celebrated for winning their first-ever MLS Cup title.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner walked out with the president before standing beside him during a speech that briefly touched on global politics before shifting to football and the visiting champions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trump also revealed that his son is a big admirer of the Argentine superstar. “My son said, ‘Dad do you know who's gonna be there today?’ I said no, I've got a lot of things going on. He said, ‘Messi!’ He's a big fan of yours, he thinks you're just a great person.”

The president then referenced Messi’s famous football rival Ronaldo while continuing his remarks about the stars present at the ceremony. “He's a big soccer fan but he's a tremendous fan of yours, and a gentleman named Ronaldo.”

Messi largely listened quietly as the speech unfolded, occasionally smiling while standing beside the president during the event celebrating Inter Miami’s achievement.

Inter Miami honoured after historic MLS triumph

The visit marked Messi’s first trip to the White House and came just over a year after he was unable to attend a ceremony hosted by former president Joe Biden, where he had been scheduled to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time, Messi’s management explained that scheduling conflicts prevented him from attending despite being “deeply honoured” by the recognition.

Trump has now met both of football’s defining superstars of the modern era after previously hosting Ronaldo during a high-profile dinner with Mohammed bin Salman.

Inter Miami’s White House appearance followed a landmark season for the MLS club. Just eight years after its founding by an ownership group that includes David Beckham, the Florida-based side secured its first league title.