Historic coach Regragui leaves Morocco as Atlas Lions name new boss

Defeat in the final of the 2025 AFCON was too grievous for Wallid Regragui to keep his job as Morocco coach despite his earlier successes

Morocco national football team have entered a new chapter ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup following the departure of head coach Walid Regragui.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has now moved swiftly to appoint Mohamed Ouahbi as the new man in charge of the Atlas Lions.

AFCON final heartbreak accelerates Regragui’s exit

Regragui’s resignation comes just three months before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

According to insiders within the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, the governing body accepted the coach’s decision after weeks of speculation surrounding his future following Morocco’s defeat in the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Pressure had mounted on the technical staff after Morocco lost 1-0 to the Senegal national football team in a tense final played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The decisive moment came late in the match when Brahim Díaz missed a crucial penalty, which was saved by Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy to secure the trophy for the West African side.

Although Moroccan football authorities initially tried to downplay rumours about a possible coaching change, the AFCON defeat intensified scrutiny on the national team setup. Regragui eventually travelled back to Morocco to complete the formalities ending his three-year tenure, bringing a close to a highly significant era for the Atlas Lions.

Ouahbi promoted after youth triumph as World Cup looms

Despite the disappointing AFCON finale, Regragui leaves behind one of the most historic managerial achievements in African football history.

He famously guided Morocco to a remarkable fourth-place finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, making the Atlas Lions the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the global tournament.

That extraordinary run dramatically elevated Morocco’s reputation in world football and raised expectations for future international competitions.

Now, the federation has turned to Ouahbi to lead the next phase of the project. The coach earned widespread recognition after guiding Morocco’s under-20 side to victory at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, a success that played a major role in his promotion.

His appointment represents a bold move given his limited experience at senior level, but Moroccan officials believe his familiarity with the country’s emerging talents could prove valuable.

Reports also suggest that João Sacramento could join the technical staff, bringing experience from spells at clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma.

Morocco have been drawn in Group C at the 2026 World Cup alongside the Brazil national football team, Scotland national football team and Haiti national football team, setting up a challenging path for the Atlas Lions.