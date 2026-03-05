Georgina Rodríguez shares photos from Madrid days after Ronaldo’s private jet took off from Saudi Arabia

Ronaldo's fiancée seemingly confirmed she has departed Saudi Arabia amid the tensions in the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo's soon-to-be wife Georgina Rodríguez has shared glimpses of her life on social media, following reports that the family fled from Saudi Arabia following an explosion near the U.S embassy.

Her post comes just two days after CR7's private jet departed Riyadh amid escalating Middle East tensions.

Ronaldo's aircraft sparked speculation over the family's safety, though Al Nassr confirmed their captain and leading goalscorer remains in Saudi recovering from a muscle injury.

Georgina Rodriguez breaks silence

This Thursday, March 5, the Spanish-Argentine model updated fans on her life by sharing a brief-jogging reel at their luxurious La Finca mansion, a property featured in her now-defunct Netflix series where she once got lost.

The ultra-modern estate, boasting a pool, gym, and minimalist design, is reportedly hers per a pre-nuptial agreement in case of separation.

In another story, Rodríguez shared a photo of herself holding hands with one of her children, walking toward the distinctive brick tower of the Santa María de Caná church in Pozuelo de Alarcón, near Madrid.

Instagram Stories/@georginagio

Rodríguez, 32, and Ronaldo, 41, who share two children and co-parent his three others, own the $5.6 million Madrid property reportedly allocated to her in a pre-nuptial agreement in case of separation

Ronaldo's private jet departure amid regional crisis

Ronaldo is undergoing treatment at Al Nassr training ground after issues in last game | Instagram/Al Nassr

Ronaldo's ₦80 billion Bombardier Global Express jet departed Riyadh around 8:00 PM local time on March 2, 2026, heading to Madrid after a nearly seven-hour flight over Egypt and the Mediterranean to avoid conflict zones.

Credit: Flightradar24

The move followed Iranian drone strikes on the US embassy in Riyadh, causing minor damage and intensifying the Iran-US conflict in its fourth day.

Amid explosions in Gulf cities and US evacuation advisories, rumours suggested Ronaldo, the world's highest-paid athlete, fled with his family for safety. The jet, customized with CR7 branding, was recently used by Rodríguez to attend a Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week.