‘Useless federation’ — Fans slam CAF for moving WAFCON tournament close to FIFA World Cup

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 18:42 - 05 March 2026
CAF president Patrice Motsepe (right) confirmed Morocco will host WAFCON 2026.
CAF's decision to move the 2026 WAFCON to July has been met with serious backlash among fans
Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sparked widespread criticism after announcing new dates for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, pushing the tournament closer to the global football calendar’s busiest period.

The decision has angered fans and observers, many of whom questioned the timing of the rescheduled competition.

CAF confirms new summer dates for WAFCON 2026

CAF officially confirmed that the 2026 edition of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations will now take place from 25 July to 16 August 2026 in Morocco.

The tournament had originally been scheduled for 17 March to 3 April 2026, but the governing body said the change followed consultations with FIFA and other international stakeholders.

According to CAF, the move was made due to “unforeseen circumstances” and the need to find a more suitable position within the global football calendar.

Officials also argued that shifting the tournament to the summer would prevent clashes with European club football, allowing African stars playing abroad to represent their countries without the pressure of mid-season commitments.

CAF and the Moroccan organising committee have insisted that preparations are ongoing and that the competition will deliver a “world-class event.” Morocco previously hosted the record-breaking 2022 edition, and the 2024 tournament helped boost the profile of women’s football across the continent.

Fans vent frustration over scheduling decision

Despite CAF’s explanation, the announcement triggered immediate backlash from supporters online.

One frustrated fan wrote, “Useless federation!!”, while another added, “Wait what??? We can’t get anything right in this continent!!”

British-Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana also expressed disappointment with the decision, saying: “Well, here we are. As for CAF and their governance, organisational cock-ups? I have no more words.”

The criticism stems largely from the tournament’s proximity to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will run from 11 June to 19 July 2026. Many fans believe placing WAFCON immediately after such a major global event could overshadow Africa’s biggest women’s football competition.

With the dates now confirmed, attention will soon turn to the qualification rounds as teams across Africa begin their journey toward the 2026 tournament in Morocco. However, the debate over CAF’s scheduling decision is unlikely to fade anytime soon.

