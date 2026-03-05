WAFCON 2026 postponed - CAF confirms new dates for Morocco showpiece

The Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026 will no longer hold as originally scheduled, with CAF officially announcing revised dates for the tournament set to be hosted by Morocco.

The Confederation Afri​caine de Football, CAF, has officially announced a rescheduling of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026.

Originally slated to kick off in the spring, the continent’s premier women’s football tournament will now take place in the heart of the summer.

In a move designed to safeguard the prestige and commercial success of the competition, CAF confirmed that the tournament, hosted by Morocco, will now run from 25 July to 16 August 2026.

Five goals, two giants and one unforgettable night in Rabat. 🌟



Relive the magic of the historic #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2024 Final! 🌍✨ pic.twitter.com/eU3gNpjxbs — CAF Women’s Football (@CAFwomen) February 25, 2026

Strategic Realignment

The decision to move the dates from the initial window of 17 March – 3 April 2026 follows high-level consultations between CAF, FIFA, and various international stakeholders.

According to an official statement, the shift was necessitated by "unforeseen circumstances" that required a more flexible spot on the global football calendar.

By shifting the tournament to July and August, CAF ensures that the WAFCON does not clash with peak European club commitments, allowing Africa’s top stars to represent their nations without the looming pressure of mid-season club duties.

Despite the change in the calendar, CAF and the Moroccan local organising committee have reaffirmed their commitment to delivering a world-class event.

Morocco, which hosted the record-breaking 2022 edition, remains the centerpiece of CAF's vision for the growth of the women's game.

“CAF decided to reschedule the dates of the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON 2026 to 25 July – 16 August 2026; to ensure the success of this important women’s competition, in the light of certain unforeseen circumstances,” the governing body noted in its communication.

The Super Falcons celebrate winning their 10th WAFCON title | Credit: Instagram

As preparations continue behind the scenes, all parties involved, including sponsors and member associations, remain optimistic.

The 2026 edition is expected to build on the massive momentum of African women's football, which has seen skyrocketing viewership and increased investment over the last four years.

“Preparations for the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON 2026 are underway and all the parties are confident that it will be very successful.”

