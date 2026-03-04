Age verification required
WAFCON 2026: CAF to decide within 48 hours amid postponement fears after high-level talks
The future of the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026 hangs in the balance, with African football’s governing body, CAF, preparing to deliver a definitive verdict on the tournament’s fate.
Following weeks of intense, closed-door deliberations at the highest level of sports administration, the uncertainty surrounding the continent’s premier women’s football showpiece is nearing its end.
The move comes as rumours of a potential postponement have reached a fever pitch, leaving fans, players, and stakeholders demanding clarity.
The 48-hour countdown
Breaking the silence on the situation, CAF’s Head of TV and Communications, Lux September, took to social media to confirm that an official stance is imminent.
He emphasised that the delays in communication were not due to inactivity, but rather the complexity of the ongoing negotiations.
“CAF will communicate within the next 48 hours on the situation regarding the TotalEnergiesWAFCON26,” September stated. “There has been several discussions for weeks. The matter is receiving Urgent and high level attention.”
A hosting tug-of-war?
While Morocco remains the designated host for the 2026 edition, whispers of logistical hurdles and scheduling conflicts have cast doubt on their readiness or willingness to proceed as planned.
This uncertainty has opened the door for South Africa to enter the fray. Reports suggest that the South African Football Association (SAFA) has expressed a strong interest in stepping in as a replacement host should Morocco relinquish its rights.
Having successfully hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup and multiple continental tournaments, South Africa is viewed as a "safe pair of hands" capable of organising the event on short notice.
The WAFCON has seen a massive surge in commercial value and global viewership following the record-breaking 2022 and 2024 editions. Any delay or change in venue could impact:
As the 48-hour window begins, the African football community waits to see if the tournament will stay on course in North Africa or find a new home in the South.