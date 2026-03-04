GUILTY! Man United star Harry Maguire handed 15-month sentence for assault

Maguire has received a suspended jail sentence over a 2020 incident in Mykonos.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been convicted of non-serious assault in a long-delayed retrial in Greece.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The England international received a 15-month suspended jail sentence for his role in a 2020 brawl on Mykonos, as reports the Daily Mail.

The 33-year-old, who absent from the March 4, 2026, hearing on Syros as he prepares for United's match against Newcastle, plans to appeal to the Supreme Court, maintaining his innocence. This verdict follows an initial 21-month suspended sentence quashed on appeal, with the case plagued by multiple postponements.

The Verdict and sentence details

Harry Maguire | IMAGO

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the retrial, Maguire was found guilty of non-serious assault but cleared of other charges like resisting arrest and attempted bribery from the original 2020 conviction. The 15-month sentence is suspended, meaning no immediate jail time, reflecting the misdemeanour nature and his clean record.

His co-defendants, including brother Joe, received 13-month suspended sentences in the initial trial, though specifics from the retrial remain focused on Maguire.

Maguire's legal team represented him in court, emphasizing his recovery from illness ahead of club duties.

Background of the 2020 Mykonos Incident

The case stems from an August 2020 altercation during Maguire's family holiday in Mykonos, shortly after his £80 million move from Leicester City to Man United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harry Maguire and his sister Daisy | Credit: The Sun

According to Maguire, Albanian men approached his sister Daisy in a bar, injecting her with an unknown substance, possibly a date-rape drug, causing her to faint.

Seeking help, the group was transported to a police station instead of a hospital, where Maguire claims plain-clothed officers assaulted him, hitting his legs and threatening his career.

He described fearing kidnapping: "We got down on our knees. We put our hands in the air. They just started hitting us."

Prosecutors countered that Maguire pushed a policeman, causing injuries, and attempted bribery— allegations he called "ridiculous." Maguire spent two nights in custody, later calling it "horrible."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The initial fast-tracked trial in Syros convicted Maguire of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and bribery, imposing a 21-month suspended sentence nullified on appeal under Greek law.

Harry Maguire in his Range Rover SV | The Sun

Per the Daily Mail, the retrial faced four postponements: May 2023 (counsel unavailability), February 2024 (lawyers' strike), March 2025, and October 2025 (untranslated documents).

Concerns arose that the case might expire under the eight-year statute of limitations in August 2028. The March 4, 2026, hearing proceeded without Maguire, who was not required to attend.

Maguire is expected to feature for the Red Devils tonight, when they travel to St. James Park to face Newcastle in the Premier League.

Advertisement