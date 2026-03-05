PSG vs Monaco predictions and betting tips: Another goal-fest on the card

This Ligue 1 Matchday 25 fixture at the Parc des Princes serves as a rapid-fire rematch following their explosive Champions League playoff tie just last week.

Paris Saint-Germain (1st) hold a four-point lead at the top of the table but are navigating a dense schedule with a crucial European clash against Chelsea on the horizon. Luis Enrique’s side will be wary of a Monaco team that has proven they can go toe-to-toe with the champions.

Monaco (7th) arrive in Paris on an upward trajectory, unbeaten in their last six league outings. Having pushed PSG to a 5-4 aggregate scoreline in Europe, the visitors will feel confident that they can disrupt the Parisians' domestic rhythm.

Selection Market Odds Confidence Primary Tip Over 3.5 goals 1.83 High Value Bet Full-time Draw 6.20 Low Long Shot Monaco +2 Handicap 1.95 Medium

*Odds are via SportyBet and correct at the time of posting

Over 3.5 Goals

History and current form suggest a high-scoring affair. These two sides shared nine goals across two legs in February, including a 2-2 draw at this very stadium just eight days ago.

PSG have averaged 2.2 goals per game this season, while Monaco’s matches have frequently opened up in the second half, with the visitors scoring nine of their last 13 away goals after the 60-minute mark.

Given both teams' defensive vulnerabilities under high pressure, the over market is the most logical play.

Draw

While PSG are dominant at home, winning 10 of their 11 league matches at the Parc des Princes, Monaco have become draw specialists against elite opposition lately.

They managed to hold PSG to a stalemate in their most recent meeting and recently came from 2-0 down to beat Lens.

With PSG potentially rotating their squad ahead of the Chelsea game, a fatigued or distracted home side could be forced to share the points once again.

Monaco +2 Handicap

The bookmakers heavily favor a comfortable PSG win, but Monaco have covered the +1.75 line in six consecutive games.

Even when PSG win, they rarely blow Monaco away; three of the last five head-to-head meetings have been decided by a single goal or ended in a draw.

Backing Monaco with a two-goal cushion provides significant security against a PSG side that has failed to cover a -1.75 line in 13 of their last 20 matches.

Predicted lineups

PSG (4-3-3)

Safonov; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fernandez; Doue, Ramos, Barcola

Team News

Ousmane Dembele (calf) and Joao Neves (ankle) are nearing returns but may be protected for European duties.

Fabian Ruiz and Senny Mayulu remain sidelined, while Goncalo Ramos offers a potent option from the bench.

Monaco (3-4-2-1)

Kohn; Kehrer, Zakaria, Faes; Vanderson, Teze, Camara, Henrique; Akliouche, Golovin; Balogun

Team News

Monaco’s injury list remains lengthy with Paul Pogba, Lukas Hradecky, Takumi Minamino, and Mohammed Salisu out with knee issues.

Eric Dier has a hamstring problem, while Kassoum Ouattara and Krepin Diatta are dealing with calf and thigh issues respectively.