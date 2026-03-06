‘We stay ready’ – Ndidi breaks silence on Nigeria’s uncertain 2026 World Cup playoff fate

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi says Nigeria will remain focused and prepared while awaiting FIFA’s decision on the NFF’s petition challenging DR Congo’s place in the 2026 World Cup intercontinental playoff.

Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the tournament, scheduled to be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, were initially dashed after the team lost 4–3 on penalties to the DR Congo in the African playoff final in November.

NFF Protest

However, the Nigeria Football Federation later submitted a petition to FIFA questioning DR Congo’s eligibility for the intercontinental playoffs.

The NFF alleges that some Congolese players may have improperly switched nationalities, potentially breaching international football regulations.

What Ndidi said

Ndidi, however, stressed that the squad is determined to remain professional and ready for any outcome.

The midfielder added that the team trusts the authorities to resolve the issue while they focus on their responsibilities on the pitch.

“To be honest, I don’t really focus on things I cannot control. We concentrate on our football and prepare ourselves the best way possible,” Ndidi said.

He continued, “Of course, everyone wants clarity, but we trust the Nigeria Football Federation and the authorities to handle everything properly.

“As players, our job is to stay ready, stay united, and keep working hard. Nigerian fans always expect the best from us, and we respect that. Whatever the outcome, we will continue to give everything for the country and make Nigeria proud.”

The intercontinental playoffs are scheduled to take place between March 26 and March 31 in the Mexican cities of Guadalajara and Monterrey. Six nations will compete for the final two qualification spots for the expanded 48-team tournament.