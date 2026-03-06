Age verification required
Super Eagles legend Okocha reveals his biggest regrets at PSG
Nigerian football icon Jay-Jay Okocha has looked back on his memorable football journey and explained his biggest regret during his time in France.
The former Super Eagles lingered on his disappointment over the lack of major trophies in a documentary produced by Paris Saint-Germain.
Okocha joined PSG shortly after impressing on the global stage with Nigeria at the 1998 FIFA World Cup and quickly became a fan favourite at the Parc des Princes.
What Okocha said
Despite his popularity and performances, Okocha revealed that failing to win major honours with PSG remains his biggest regret.
He said, “When I signed for the club, my main objective was to win trophies. That is what every player wants when they join a team.
He added, “Unfortunately, during my time here, we were not able to win as many trophies as we hoped. That is probably my biggest regret.”
In his four-year stint with PSG, he played 84 matches and scored 12 goals.