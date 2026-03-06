Age verification required
Osimhen is declining — Ex-Turkish player and referee advises Super Eagles star to leave Galatasaray
Former Turkish footballer and referee Erman Toroglu believes that Galatasaray’s striker Victor Osimhen is regressing, and he speculates that the Super Eagles ace would have declined in two years.
The 27-year-old led Cim-Bom to the Turkish Super Lig and Cup titles last season, winning the Golden Boot to boot. This term, he is significantly off the mark for goals scored in the league, with 10 so far, eight behind the current leader, his compatriot Paul Onuachu.
What Toroglu said
Toroglu said that Osimhen is declining in Turkey. And while he expects the Nigerian to continue in the country given the financial benefits, he urged him to leave Galatasaray, citing the paucity of service the Super Eagles' ace receives from his teammate.
"If Osimhen continues for another two years, his performance will decline,” he said, per GsGazette. “Of course, he'll stay because, unlike in Europe, there are no taxes or anything on his salary.
“But today, when you look at Osimhen, he's regressing. But I won't complain about the money he's getting; it's 50% of this team's budget. He's literally squeezing oil out of a fly. If I were Osimhen, I'd leave the team. He's not even getting the passes he wants anyway.”
Meanwhile, despite the reduced production rate in the Super Lig, Osimhen cannot be said to be having a significantly worse season than last term, as his seven goals in the Champions League are driving Cim-Bom through a successful campaign so far.