'I played under 5 managers' – Okocha opens up on difficult PSG years

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 11:56 - 06 March 2026
Okocha has reflected on his time at PSG, where he played under five coaches.
Nigerian football legend Jay-Jay Okocha has reflected on his memorable but challenging spell with Paris Saint-Germain, highlighting the love he received from fans and the instability that hindered the club’s success during his time in France.

Okocha joined PSG shortly after impressing on the global stage with Nigeria at the 1998 FIFA World Cup and quickly became a fan favourite at the Parc des Princes.

What Okocha said

Reflecting on his time with the club, the Nigerian legend said his focus was always on entertaining supporters and repaying the affection they showed him.

He said, “My job was to make sure I brought joy to the jersey, and I believe I did that. When people give you love like that, you feel a responsibility to give even more in return.”

One of his most memorable moments came during his debut season when he scored a stunning long-range goal against Girondins de Bordeaux, a strike that immediately endeared him to PSG fans.

“It was a very special moment for me because I was so eager to impress. That moment showed how ambitious I was and how desperate I was to do well for the club,” he recalled.

Okocha’s influence at the club was recognised when he was handed the captain’s armband just a year after joining the French giants.

“To be given that kind of responsibility meant a lot to me. It showed that the club trusted me. I never expected that,” he explained.

However, the Nigerian playmaker also admitted that the club struggled with instability during his time there, which he believes prevented PSG from achieving greater success.

“I sometimes feel that I might have been here at the wrong time because there were too many changes. In my four years at the club, I played under five different managers,” he said.

