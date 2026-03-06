Age verification required
D’Tigress unveil squad for 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifiers in France
Nigeria’s women’s basketball D’Tigress, will compete in the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Villeurbanne, France, from March 11 to 17.
The team faces a challenging group that includes France, the Philippines, Colombia, Germany, and South Korea.
Head coach Rena Wakama has kept faith with the core squad that dominated African basketball, retaining 11 players from the team that won a historic fifth consecutive title at the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket in Abidjan, where they defeated Mali in the final.
Strong roster retained for Global Challenge
Wakama trimmed the squad from a provisional list of 17 players, finalising a 12-member team featuring key stars: Ezinne Kalu, Promise Amukamara, Amy Okonkwo, Elizabeth Balogun, Blessing Ejiofor, Nicole Enabosi, Ifunnaya Okoro, Pallas Kunayi-Akpannah, Victoria Macaulay, Sarah Ogoke, Murjanatu Musa and Rita Igbokwe.
D'Tigress are ready for the #FIBAWWC 2026 qualifying tournament in Lyon.— Latifat Adebayo-Ohio (@Phatill) March 5, 2026
Date: March 11–17 pic.twitter.com/3QAwzy1C5l
World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria’s Path to Global Competition
Nigeria’s campaign begins on March 11 against Colombia, followed by a second group match against South Korea the next day. After a brief rest, D’Tigress will face: The Philippines on March 14th, host nation France on March 15th and Germany on March 17th.
Although Nigeria has already secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup by winning the AfroBasket title, the qualifiers provide an opportunity to test the team against elite international opponents and gain valuable experience ahead of the global tournament.
