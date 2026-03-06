Advertisement

'A natural goal machine' - Former Super Eagles star backs Victor Osimhen to succeed at Bayern Munich

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 16:43 - 06 March 2026
Former Super Eagles midfielder Friday Ekpo believed Victor Osimhen has the qualities needed to replace Harry Kane at Bayern Munich amid reports of the German club’s interest.
Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has endorsed Victor Osimhen as the ideal player to eventually replace Harry Kane at FC Bayern Munich.

Victor Osimhen || Imago
Victor Osimhen || Imago

Reports from FootMercato claim the German champions are considering a major move for the Super Eagles striker, with head coach Vincent Kompany said to have been monitoring Osimhen’s progress for some time.

Osimhen has emerged as one of the top names on Bayern’s shortlist, thanks to his consistent goal-scoring exploits in European football.

What Ekpo said

Speaking to Completesports.com, Ekpo expressed confidence that the Nigerian striker has what it takes to fill Kane’s shoes at the Allianz Arena.

The former Super Eagles midfielder emphasised that Osimhen’s goal-scoring ability and overall attacking contributions make him a perfect fit for a club of Bayern’s stature.

“This might seem like speculation, but there could be some truth to Bayern Munich's interest in Osimhen as an ideal replacement for Kane,” Ekpo said.

He added, “Remember, Osimhen has proven he can score goals and also provide assists. He is a natural goal machine, much like Kane, so I am not surprised that a club like Bayern is showing interest in signing him.”

