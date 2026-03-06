Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
'A natural goal machine' - Former Super Eagles star backs Victor Osimhen to succeed at Bayern Munich
Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has endorsed Victor Osimhen as the ideal player to eventually replace Harry Kane at FC Bayern Munich.
Reports from FootMercato claim the German champions are considering a major move for the Super Eagles striker, with head coach Vincent Kompany said to have been monitoring Osimhen’s progress for some time.
Osimhen has emerged as one of the top names on Bayern’s shortlist, thanks to his consistent goal-scoring exploits in European football.
What Ekpo said
Speaking to Completesports.com, Ekpo expressed confidence that the Nigerian striker has what it takes to fill Kane’s shoes at the Allianz Arena.
The former Super Eagles midfielder emphasised that Osimhen’s goal-scoring ability and overall attacking contributions make him a perfect fit for a club of Bayern’s stature.
“This might seem like speculation, but there could be some truth to Bayern Munich's interest in Osimhen as an ideal replacement for Kane,” Ekpo said.
He added, “Remember, Osimhen has proven he can score goals and also provide assists. He is a natural goal machine, much like Kane, so I am not surprised that a club like Bayern is showing interest in signing him.”