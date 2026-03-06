Advertisement

Like Osimhen and Lookman — Oliseh explains how Super Eagles can improve

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 12:15 - 06 March 2026
Former Super Eagles midfielder Sunday Oliseh discussed improving the Nigerian national team.
Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh said that the way the Nigerian national team can transform into a football superpower is by having more players like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman performing at the Champions League level.

The Super Eagles duo—Osimhen for Galatasaray and Lookman at Atlético Madrid—are expected to lead their respective teams' charge in the Champions League knockout stage. 

What Oliseh said 

Speaking on the Global Football Insights Podcast, Oliseh highlighted Osimhen and Lookman as two Nigerian players performing at the highest level. He believes the path to long-term success for the Super Eagles is to have more players of that calibre and at that level of competition. 

“We have two top Nigerian players now doing well in the Champions League. We have Osimhen doing well in the Champions League, and we have Lookman doing exceptionally well, too.

“So these two top players are doing well. All we need now is for these two top players to lead the team and for the others to follow, and you will have it.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman will lead Nigeria again.
Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman led Nigeria with style.

“For the Super Eagles to get better, our players need to be doing well in the Champions League. That is the highest level. Then you get more publicity, more money coming in, more transfers, and people become more interested in your country. That is the holy grail of club football.”

Meanwhile, Raphael Onyedika also performed admirably for Club Brugge in the Champions League this season. However, despite scoring in the tie, his journey in the competition ended after losing in the playoffs to Lookman’s Atletico Madrid.

