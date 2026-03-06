Chelsea star Garnacho reportedly gives new girlfriend a no-limit credit card for unlimited spending

Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly given his new girlfriend a credit card with no spending limit, though the Chelsea star is said to be hesitant about the relationship's long-term future, according to Spanish reports.

The winger separated from Eva Garcia, the mother of his son Enzo, last summer. His move to Chelsea from Manchester United coincided with the split.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Garnacho has been publicly single since relocating to London, speculation about a new romance with Spanish influencer Adriana Lobaz grew after they appeared to holiday together in Egypt last month.

Although the two did not mention each other on their social media accounts, they posted similar photos from the trip, including pictures taken in what seemed to be the same hotel room mirror.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Garnacho's girlfriend enjoys no-limit credit card

Spanish journalist Roberto Antolin provided further details on the alleged relationship during a broadcast on Mitre Live. He claimed the pair have already moved in together in London.

"There's a new development in the relationship between Garnacho and this Lobaz girl," Antolin stated, as reported by Marca.

Spanish influencer Adriana Lobaz || Getty

"She's living with him in London, and he's given her a credit card with no spending limit, so she can buy whatever she wants."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Antolin also alleged that Garnacho is not fully committed to the relationship. "Garnacho doesn't want to meet Adriana's family and he clearly snubbed them," he claimed.

Garnacho | Credit: IMAGO

"It's going to be a fling, and he doesn't want anything serious. He wants to sleep with stunning women."

Garnacho and his former partner, Garcia, were together for over four years. Fans first noticed trouble when the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram last July.

Despite claims from Antolin that Garnacho's focus had shifted away from football, the 21-year-old delivered an impressive performance in Chelsea's recent 4-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Advertisement