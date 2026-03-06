Super Eagles are playing so well - Babangida credits Eric Chelle for unlocking Ademola Lookman’s potential

Former Super Eagles winger Tijani Babangida says coach Eric Chelle helped Ademola Lookman thrive at AFCON 2025 by giving him a free attacking role that improved Nigeria’s attacking play.

Former Nigerian international Tijani Babangida has credited Eric Chelle with unlocking the full potential of Ademola Lookman during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Babangida made the remarks while speaking on the "Global Football Insights" podcast hosted by Sunday Oliseh.

What Babaginda said

According to the former Super Eagles winger, Chelle allowed Lookman to operate without being restricted to a fixed position on the flank.

He also highlighted the tactical freedom given to Lookman as a key factor behind the team's impressive performances.

“You can only put the number 7, but number 11 is free,” Babangida explained.

He added, “Lookman can run there, a striker can run there, and you have more chances for good attacks, with more midfielders involved as well.”

Babangida, a former star of AFC Ajax, said the tactical approach mirrors the attacking philosophy Nigeria historically used in previous generations.

He continued, “That was a very good system, the system we used to play. You could see Nigerians were very surprised and wondered why the Super Eagles were playing so well. It’s because of that system, and it worked well with the boys. I hope we can keep that atmosphere.”

Lookman recorded three goals and four assists at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

