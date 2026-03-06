Advertisement

Super Eagles are playing so well - Babangida credits Eric Chelle for unlocking Ademola Lookman’s potential

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:28 - 06 March 2026
Ademola Lookman || Imago
Ademola Lookman. || Imago
Former Super Eagles winger Tijani Babangida says coach Eric Chelle helped Ademola Lookman thrive at AFCON 2025 by giving him a free attacking role that improved Nigeria’s attacking play.
Advertisement

Former Nigerian international Tijani Babangida has credited Eric Chelle with unlocking the full potential of Ademola Lookman during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Advertisement

Babangida made the remarks while speaking on the "Global Football Insights" podcast hosted by Sunday Oliseh.

What Babaginda said

Advertisement

According to the former Super Eagles winger, Chelle allowed Lookman to operate without being restricted to a fixed position on the flank.

He also highlighted the tactical freedom given to Lookman as a key factor behind the team's impressive performances.

“You can only put the number 7, but number 11 is free,” Babangida explained.

Advertisement

He added, “Lookman can run there, a striker can run there, and you have more chances for good attacks, with more midfielders involved as well.”

Babangida, a former star of AFC Ajax, said the tactical approach mirrors the attacking philosophy Nigeria historically used in previous generations.

He continued, “That was a very good system, the system we used to play. You could see Nigerians were very surprised and wondered why the Super Eagles were playing so well. It’s because of that system, and it worked well with the boys. I hope we can keep that atmosphere.”

Lookman recorded three goals and four assists at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Ex-Chelsea player hails Osimhen’s finishing
Super Eagles
06.03.2026
'A natural goal machine' - Former Super Eagles star backs Victor Osimhen to succeed at Bayern Munich
Dumped by Cardi B, Dropped by the Patriots: Stefon Diggs endures nightmare start to 2026
American Football
06.03.2026
Dumped by Cardi B, Dropped by the Patriots: Stefon Diggs endures nightmare start to 2026
Resurrection of Akure’s son: Injured Super Eagles striker Boniface teases return with 42-second video
Football
06.03.2026
Resurrection of Akure’s son: Injured Super Eagles striker Boniface teases return with 42-second video
D’Tigress unveil squad for 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifiers in France
Basketball
06.03.2026
D’Tigress unveil squad for 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifiers in France
Garnacho reportedly gives new girlfriend a no-limit credit card
Football
06.03.2026
Chelsea star Garnacho reportedly gives new girlfriend a no-limit credit card for unlimited spending
Ademola Lookman || Imago
AFCON 2025
06.03.2026
Super Eagles are playing so well - Babangida credits Eric Chelle for unlocking Ademola Lookman’s potential