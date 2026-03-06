Advertisement

‘You guys have the same ego’ - Kalou reveals how Super Eagles defeated Ivory Coast at the 2013 AFCON

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 14:17 - 06 March 2026
Kalou reveals how Super Eagles defeated Ivory Coast
Former Ivory Coast star Salomon Kalou has shed light on his nation's quarter-final exit at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, claiming internal strife and player egos were the primary cause of their 2-1 defeat to Nigeria.
Advertisement

The Elephants, boasting a squad filled with European stars, were widely tipped to win the tournament in South Africa. 

Advertisement

However, they were stunned by a determined Super Eagles side, with goals from Emmanuel Emenike and a late winner from Sunday Mba securing a famous victory for Nigeria.

The win was a crucial step for the Super Eagles, who went on to lift the trophy, marking their third continental championship.

Advertisement

What Kalou said

Speaking on "The Obi One Podcast" with former Nigerian captain John Obi Mikel, Kalou revealed that the star-studded Ivorian dressing room struggled with unity. 

He suggested that some players found it difficult to accept being on the bench, which undermined the team's collective effort.

Salomon Kalou, Chelsea legend || Imago
Salomon Kalou, Chelsea legend || Imago

"I think that sometimes because we have so many talented players playing for great clubs, nobody wants to accept being left out," Kalou stated. 

Advertisement

"If you're left out, you probably don't want the team to win. So you will not give your all. This also affected us a lot in many tournaments."

Kalou emphasised that the team's biggest opponent was often itself, rather than the team they were facing on the pitch.

Nigeria win 2013 AFCON Tournament || Credit: Goal
Nigeria win 2013 AFCON Tournament || Credit: Goal

"It was not the team we were playing against; it was us ourselves," he continued. "How to manage ourselves... It was not acceptable for people to be on the bench. This was the issue with our team at that moment."

In contrast, Kalou praised the discipline and structure of the Nigerian squad. He acknowledged that while the Super Eagles also had big personalities, every player understood and accepted their role within the team, which created a more cohesive unit.

Advertisement

"The difference is, you guys have the same ego—we know Nigerians—but in that team of yours, everybody knew their position. So you wouldn't complain if you were on the bench," he told Mikel.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Ex-Chelsea player hails Osimhen’s finishing
Super Eagles
06.03.2026
'A natural goal machine' - Former Super Eagles star backs Victor Osimhen to succeed at Bayern Munich
Dumped by Cardi B, Dropped by the Patriots: Stefon Diggs endures nightmare start to 2026
American Football
06.03.2026
Dumped by Cardi B, Dropped by the Patriots: Stefon Diggs endures nightmare start to 2026
Resurrection of Akure’s son: Injured Super Eagles striker Boniface teases return with 42-second video
Football
06.03.2026
Resurrection of Akure’s son: Injured Super Eagles striker Boniface teases return with 42-second video
D’Tigress unveil squad for 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifiers in France
Basketball
06.03.2026
D’Tigress unveil squad for 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifiers in France
Garnacho reportedly gives new girlfriend a no-limit credit card
Football
06.03.2026
Chelsea star Garnacho reportedly gives new girlfriend a no-limit credit card for unlimited spending
Ademola Lookman || Imago
AFCON 2025
06.03.2026
Super Eagles are playing so well - Babangida credits Eric Chelle for unlocking Ademola Lookman’s potential