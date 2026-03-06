‘I got it from my uncle’ - Iwobi reveals the biggest advice he got for Jay Jay Okocha

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has shared the simple yet powerful advice from his uncle, Nigerian football icon Jay-Jay Okocha, that has shaped his career: to play with freedom and self-expression.

After rising through the Arsenal youth academy, Iwobi has built a successful Premier League career with Everton and now Fulham.

His technical skill and creative flair have often drawn comparisons to his legendary uncle, a testament to the advice he took to heart.

Iwobi, who has followed in his uncle's footsteps as a creative force for Nigeria, described how observing Okocha's joyful approach to life and football left a lasting impression.

Iwobi reveals advice from Okocha

Speaking on The High Performance Podcast, the Fulham star explained that this guidance to "express yourself" became a core principle for him both on and off the pitch.

Iwobi in action || Imago

He recalled visiting the Bolton Wanderers training ground when Okocha played there under the notoriously stern manager, Sam Allardyce.

"Express yourself. Don’t be afraid to express yourself. I got it from my uncle, Jay-Jay Okocha," Iwobi said. "He said it to me once, and I literally just watched how he lived his life."

"I remember one time I went to the Bolton training ground, and Sam Allardyce, a serious manager who doesn't really joke around like that, and he's just dancing and coming to kick the ball at me," Iwobi recounted.

Super Eagles legend JJ Okocha || Image credit: Imago

“He noted how teammates like Ivan Campo and Kevin Nolan would simply say, 'Jay-Jay', and he's just in his own world."

This playful confidence extended beyond the training pitch. Iwobi painted a picture of family gatherings where Okocha’s love for the game was always on display.

"When it’s Christmas and we're back home, he's just dancing," he said. "He was the definition of 'express yourself', always play football with a smile on your face."

