West Ham stun Fulham at Craven Cottage: Eagles trio Iwobi, Chukwueze and Bassey suffer shock home defeat

Three Nigerian internationals were on the losing side as West Ham claimed a surprise 1-0 victory at Fulham, dealing a blow to the Cottagers' Premier League ambitions.

West Ham United p​ulled off a tactical masterclass at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night, securing a vital 1-0 victory that halted Fulham’s momentum and left their Nigerian contingent frustrated.

Despite the presence of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Samuel Chukwueze, the Cottagers saw their three-game winning streak snapped by a resilient Hammers side desperate to climb away from the drop zone.

The Nigerian trio's performance

It was a rare occasion to see all three Super Eagles stars heavily involved, and while the result didn't go their way, their influence on the pitch was undeniable.

Following his heroics against Tottenham, Iwobi was once again the creative heartbeat of the team. Playing the full 90 minutes, he dictated play in the middle but was left wondering "what if" in the 81st minute.

His thunderous drive from distance looked destined for the top corner, only to whistle agonisingly wide of the post.

Bassey, the defender, was a rock at the back as usual. Bassey dominated his aerial duels and saved a certain goal in the first half with a perfectly timed recovery tackle on Jarrod Bowen.

Despite picking up a yellow card, he was blameless for the eventual winner, which stemmed from a lapse further up the pitch.

Stepping in for the injured Harry Wilson, Chukwueze was Fulham's most dangerous spark in the opening period.

His trademark cut-in and shoot nearly broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute, forcing a fingertip save from West Ham keeper Mads Hermansen.

The London derby was a cagey affair defined by defensive discipline and a moment of high drama involving the referee's monitor.

The stadium erupted when Tom Cairney was brought down in the box in the 55th minute, with the referee initially pointing to the spot. However, after a lengthy VAR review, the decision was overturned. The referee ruled that Cairney had fouled Taty Castellanos in the buildup, a call that left the home faithful incensed.

Just ten minutes after the penalty controversy, West Ham struck against the run of play. Jarrod Bowen found space on the right wing and squared a perfect ball to Crysencio Summerville, who composedly slotted a low finish past Bernd Leno.

Despite a dominant start and featuring all three of our Nigerian stars, Marco Silva’s side couldn't find a breakthrough in this tense London derby.