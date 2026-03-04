Age verification required
Aryna Sabalenka is ENGAGED! World No 1 tennis star says 'Yes' to multi-millionaire boyfriend
World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has announced her engagement to Brazilian entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis, sharing a heartfelt video of the surprise proposal on Instagram.
The 27-year-old Belarusian star was visibly shocked as Frangulis, 37, got down on one knee amid a candlelit setting by a swimming pool surrounded by flowers on March 3, 2026.
Sabalenka captioned the clip, "You & me, forever 3.3.26 ," marking the joyful milestone just before her Indian Wells campaign.
The romantic moment unfolded with Frangulis presenting a massive diamond ring, leaving Sabalenka covering her face in disbelief before embracing and kissing him.
The announcement drew swift congratulations from tennis peers like men's world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz; Coco Gauff; Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena; Ben Shelton; Hollywood's Eiza Gonzalez, amongst others.
This engagement follows Sabalenka's public hints, including a January 2026 quip at the Brisbane International: "Thank you to my boyfriend. Hopefully soon I'll call you somehow else, right?" amid laughter from the crowd.
Relationship Timeline: From business partners to soon-to-wed
Sabalenka and Frangulis went public with their romance in May 2024, two months after the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov, who died by suicide in Miami.
Their connection began through Oakberry, Frangulis' superfood brand, which sponsored Haas F1 and partnered with Sabalenka for a custom acai bowl.
By July 2024, during a post-Wimbledon holiday, Sabalenka, one of the world's highest-paid female athletes, called him the "love of my life."
Who is Aryana Sabalenka's fiance?
Georgios Frangulis, born in Brazil to Greek parents, founded Oakberry in 2016 and has built a multimillion-dollar empire. A law graduate and motorsport enthusiast, he has competed in 128 Porsche GT3 Cup races in Brazil.
Sabalenka has credited tennis for helping her cope with Koltsov's loss, though it impacted her health: "It was really emotional and really stressful and kind of damaged my mental health."
As Sabalenka prepares for Indian Wells, starting March 6, 2026, the engagement adds a personal high to her dominant career, including recent US Open and Wuhan Open wins.