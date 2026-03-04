Advertisement

Aryna Sabalenka is ENGAGED! World No 1 tennis star says 'Yes' to multi-millionaire boyfriend

David Ben
David Ben 22:29 - 04 March 2026
Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis are engaged after two years of dating!
World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has announced her engagement to Brazilian entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis, sharing a heartfelt video of the surprise proposal on Instagram.

The 27-year-old Belarusian star was visibly shocked as Frangulis, 37, got down on one knee amid a candlelit setting by a swimming pool surrounded by flowers on March 3, 2026.

Sabalenka captioned the clip, "You & me, forever 3.3.26 ," marking the joyful milestone just before her Indian Wells campaign.

The romantic moment unfolded with Frangulis presenting a massive diamond ring, leaving Sabalenka covering her face in disbelief before embracing and kissing him.

Credit: Instagaram/@arynasabalenka

The announcement drew swift congratulations from tennis peers like men's world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz; Coco Gauff; Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena; Ben Shelton; Hollywood's Eiza Gonzalez, amongst others.

Credit: Instagaram/@arynasabalenka
Credit: Instagaram/@arynasabalenka

This engagement follows Sabalenka's public hints, including a January 2026 quip at the Brisbane International: "Thank you to my boyfriend. Hopefully soon I'll call you somehow else, right?" amid laughter from the crowd.

Relationship Timeline: From business partners to soon-to-wed

Sabalenka and Frangulis went public with their romance in May 2024, two months after the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov, who died by suicide in Miami.

Aryna Sabalenka | IMAGO

Their connection began through Oakberry, Frangulis' superfood brand, which sponsored Haas F1 and partnered with Sabalenka for a custom acai bowl.

Sabalenka and Frangulis went public with their romance in May 2024 | IMAGO
By July 2024, during a post-Wimbledon holiday, Sabalenka, one of the world's highest-paid female athletes, called him the "love of my life."

Who is Aryana Sabalenka's fiance?

Georgios Frangulis, born in Brazil to Greek parents, founded Oakberry in 2016 and has built a multimillion-dollar empire. A law graduate and motorsport enthusiast, he has competed in 128 Porsche GT3 Cup races in Brazil.

Georgios Frangulis | Instagram

Sabalenka has credited tennis for helping her cope with Koltsov's loss, though it impacted her health: "It was really emotional and really stressful and kind of damaged my mental health."

Georgios Frangulis and Ayrana Sabalenka are engaged | Instagram

As Sabalenka prepares for Indian Wells, starting March 6, 2026, the engagement adds a personal high to her dominant career, including recent US Open and Wuhan Open wins.

