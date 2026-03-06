Lewandowski reveals 2 factors needed to help Rashford shine

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski spoke about Marcus Rashford qualities and motivations.

Barcelona star striker Robert Lewandowski has expressed full confidence in Marcus Rashford’s abilities, stating two factors that the England international needs to perform at his best.

The 37-year-old could have been teammates with Rashford in an alternate universe, as he came agonisingly close to joining the Red Devils in 2012, three years before Rashford made his debut.

Their paths have now crossed in Catalunya, with both players on the books of Barcelona, after the 28-year-old joined the LALIGA champions in the summer.

What Lewandowski said

Rashford has shone at Barcelona after experiencing an extended dip at Manchester United. His loan has been successful so far, with 23 goal contributions. Hence, Barcelona are keen on signing him on a permanent deal.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Lewandowski praised Rashford’s qualities and highlighted how to get him performing at his best. Asked if Rashford’s qualities surprised him, he said, "After a few training sessions, no. He has huge potential."

"He has everything. He has speed, he has technique, he has a shot, he has left foot, right foot, skills. Marcus is the guy, if you give him confidence and he sees that you believe in him, he can give you back 200 per cent."

He also spoke to his character, adding that Rashford was well-behaved. "He's a very nice guy. We spoke because we are sitting in the dressing room beside [each other]," he added.

"We also play ping-pong. I see that this guy is very kind, very nice guy but also because of this he needs someone standing behind him. If he does have this confidence he can really play his best football and on the best level."